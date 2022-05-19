RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Last Chance track meet gave athletes one last time to improve their times, jumps, or throws, in hopes of a better seed or qualify for the state track meet next week in Sioux Falls.
Five teams including the Douglas Patriots, Rapid City Central Cobblers, Rapid City Stevens Raiders, Spearfish Spartans and the Sturgis Scoopers competed on Tuesday in Rapid City with favorable weather conditions following the rain delay.
“It was a pretty good day, we were just trying to figure out a lot of things, which kids going to state, and trying to get others qualified, and get things solidified for relays,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “A lot of good things happened, Lexi Long threw the javelin and shot very well, we had good time with the relays and good jumps. Cali (Ewing) jumped well and many kids ended the day with personal bests.”
Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s coach discussed his team’s performance and what they were attempting to accomplish at the meet.
“Gretchen Adamski went 10 feet-six inches in the pole vault and was a personal record by six inches, she had a really nice day and it is good to see her coming around this time of the year, Keenan (Urdiales) ran the 800-meter run in 1:55 and that was a solid time for him and a personal record by two second,” said Nida. “We had some younger guys running in the 4x100-meter relay and did well and happy with how that was going. Siera Sandford, a seventh grader, moved up and won the 800 meter and that was good to see. Anna Hoffman ran a solid 300 meter hurdles and we are just trying to get a few better times here and there and we accomplished that today.”
Adamski reflected on her vault. “The weather was good, and a really good day, I beat my personal best by six inches, and went for the school record and just missed it,” said Adamski.
The state track meet will be be May 26-28, in Sioux Falls.
