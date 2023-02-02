PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers and Spearfish Spartan wrestling teams competed in the East–West duals Saturday in Pierre.
They wrestled against the Aberdeen Central Eagles, Harrisburg Tigers, Brandon Valley Lynx,,,, and Pierre Governors.
PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers and Spearfish Spartan wrestling teams competed in the East–West duals Saturday in Pierre.
They wrestled against the Aberdeen Central Eagles, Harrisburg Tigers, Brandon Valley Lynx,,,, and Pierre Governors.
“Four duals, that were four really tough teams, every team here from the east side are likely in the top eight and will all be in the dual tournament at state, so we will see all these guys again,” said Mike Abell, the Sturgis Brown head coach. “The two duals we started with, I am glad the schedule was the way it was, because those are the two duals that we had to win, and had the best opportunity to win. We had beat Aberdeen earlier in the year and I knew it was going to be close, and they had some new guys in the lineup and they move some around, but we got the win.”
“Harrisburg was also a big win. Brandon Valley is tough and I had Pierre penciled out as a tie if everything went our way and they didn’t, but it is a team that we will see in less than 30 days and we will see what happens again,” Abell added.
The Scoopers split the duals with wins over, Aberdeen Central 42-16, and Harrisburg 39-19, and lost duals to Brandon Valley 44-27, and Pierre 36-26.
Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) wrestling at 120 pounds won all four matches, with wins over Roman Anderson (Brandon Valley) Fall 1:39, Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) decision 7-0, Ridley Waldo (Aberdeen) decision 4-2, and Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) decision 6-4.
Reese Jacobs, of Sturgis Brown, wrestled at 182 and 195 pounds won all four matches starting with Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) Fall 1:07, Gavin Stotts (Pierre) Dec 7-2, Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen) Fall 3:03, and Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) Fall 0:40.
Spearfish had seven varsity weights open, so they started each match knowing they were down 42-0,.
John Bokker, the Spartan coach, said he knew it was a tough day for his wrestlers.
“We knew this was going to be a tough one against the top teams in South Dakota here. I moved a lot of our freshman over to the junior varsity tournament because I knew it would be better for them in that tournament, so we had seven wrestlers in our varsity line up,” said Bokker. “When you spot the other team 42 points it was mentally challenging for our guys, but we are wrestling hard and that is the main thing here today.”
John Jeffery, Spearfish, at 120 pounds won all four matches on Saturday, starting with Ridley Waldo, of Aberdeen (decision 7-1), over Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) (majority decision 10-0), over Roman Anderson (Brandon Valley) (majority decision 11-0), and Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) (decision 5-2).
“John (Jeffery) is amazing, he is probably one of our most competitive guys and both, him and Parker Graveman will be in every match. I wish everyone had his (John’s) attitude; a great kid and goes on the mat and gives it his all every time and smiles every time he does it,” Bokker said.
The Spartans duals ended, Harrisburg 70-9, Pierre 72-9, Brandon Valley 70-10, and Aberdeen 70-3.
The Spartans are back in action Saturday at the Yankton Tournament, while the Scoopers will participate in the Hill City Tournament Saturday.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
All nominations are voted online by the readers. Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period. Poll closes at Noon Thursday and the winner will be announced in Friday's print edition.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.