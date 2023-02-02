3. wrestle.jpg

Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head wrestling coach visits with the team following four duals on Saturday at the East-West Invite in Pierre. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers and Spearfish Spartan wrestling teams competed in the East–West duals Saturday in Pierre.

They wrestled against the Aberdeen Central Eagles, Harrisburg Tigers, Brandon Valley Lynx,,,, and Pierre Governors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.