Scooper XC teams exceeded start-of-season goals

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown cross-country teams had an excellent season and met or exceeded most preseason goals. The boys’ team captured the Black Hills Conference title and placed sixth at the state Class AA meet, with the girls’ squad placing third at conference and eighth at state.
“I think I was most happy with the boys placing sixth and girls placing eighth at state. This was a tremendous accomplishment and the best we have done since I have been here,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said. “This is the first time in the school history that the boys’ team has been on the podium, and that is pretty cool.”
The Scoopers will only be losing one senior, Ray Henderson, this year.
“We may be only losing one senior this year, but it is going to be a giant hole to fill. Ray has been incredibly committed to this school, being a fall season dual-sport athlete every year. He brought a lot of energy, continuity, and leadership to the entire team and will be missed tremendously. He is an academic all-state kid that always put forths that type of effort in everything,” Proefrock said.
Henderson commented about his final season of running for Sturgis Brown.
“First, I think this was the most fun and best season I have had of cross country. We had a very strong season as a team. Early on, we were battling with sicknesses and injuries, but as we all started to feel better we started to become a very strong team,” Henderson said.
“I am glad to be done, as are many others. But I do wish I could still run another race. The feeling of finishing a race and beating a time or beating an opponent that you have been battling is almost incomparable to anything else in other sports. I believe the team will be super strong as years come. And I believe the competition that they have among the team will push them to being even stronger than we were this year,” he added.
Deron Graf placed 13th at the state AA meet in 16 minutes 41.73 seconds and 19th overall all in all classes.
Proefrock commented about Graf’s performance. “Deron ended having to grind through the season. He started off extremely strong. He placed at the Nike meet early on among other great performances, but then had to struggle through some shin issues. He really battled throughout the season, and his all-state caliber performance really showed his grit and determination.”
The boys have run as a pack all year long, and all were all really close at the state meet and helped each other along. Following Graf, Ty Petrocco came in 31st, with Morgan Papenfuss 32nd, Beck Bruch 34th, and Henderson 40th.
The top Sturgis Brown girls’ runners at state was Lucy Hamer, who placed 23rd. Teammate Keelin Dinkins placed 39th, followed by Iris Zylstra in 50th, Paige Willnerd in 59th, and Emilie Reedy at 78th. The Scoopers are a young team with the top five being in the seventh, eighth and nineth grade.
“The girls really came on at the end of the season and performed well as a group. Lucy had a huge performance earning a state medal and Keelin Dinkins also ran better than we ever could have hoped. She was really determined,” Proefrock said.
Proefrock talked about the future of the cross country team. “I feel like we have a pretty good foundation going forward. We have many great young athletes on both the boys and girls side of the team. I think everyone is already looking forward to the next year and is extremely excited for things to come.”
