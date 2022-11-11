STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school.

“It was a pretty good day, actually one of the nicer days that I have seen in a while, and we performed well,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We had four individual medalists overall: Deron Graf and Morgan Papenfuss for the boys, and Brinna Sheldon and Iris Zylstra for the girls, and they all competed very well.”

