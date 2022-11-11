Clockwise from top: The Sturgis Brown varsity girls’ cross country team featured, back row from the left: Emilie Reedy, Lucy Hamer, Paige Willnerd, Iris Zylstra, and Josie Reedy. Front row from left: Charlee Bierle, Keelin Dinkins, Brinna Sheldon, and Jade Mueller. Sturgis Brown senior Deron Graf finished 10th at the state class AA boys’ cross country meet in 16 minutes 49 seconds. Scooper seniors for the 2022 season were, from the left: Owen Koontz, Beck Bruch, and Deron Graf. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
Clockwise from top: The Sturgis Brown varsity girls’ cross country team featured, back row from the left: Emilie Reedy, Lucy Hamer, Paige Willnerd, Iris Zylstra, and Josie Reedy. Front row from left: Charlee Bierle, Keelin Dinkins, Brinna Sheldon, and Jade Mueller. Sturgis Brown senior Deron Graf finished 10th at the state class AA boys’ cross country meet in 16 minutes 49 seconds. Scooper seniors for the 2022 season were, from the left: Owen Koontz, Beck Bruch, and Deron Graf. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school.
“It was a pretty good day, actually one of the nicer days that I have seen in a while, and we performed well,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We had four individual medalists overall: Deron Graf and Morgan Papenfuss for the boys, and Brinna Sheldon and Iris Zylstra for the girls, and they all competed very well.”
The Scooper boys’ team took fourth place at the state meet with 151 points, just behind Sioux Falls Lincoln with 146.
Graf, a senior, placed 10th with a time of 16 minutes 49 seconds for 5,000 meters. Papenfuss (20th place), Owen Koontz (30th), Beck Bruch (41st), Quinn Bruch (51st), Taylor Colunga (58th), and Ty Petrocco (72nd) followed for Sturgis Brown.
The Scooper girls placed seventh and was three points away from being on the podium with 131 points.
Sheldon led the Sturgis Brown girls, placing 12th with a time of 19 minutes 39 seconds for 5,000 meters. Following for the Scoopers were Zylstra (24th place), Lucy Hamer (31st), Paige Willnerd (32nd), Keelin Dinkins (37th), Emilie
Reedy (64th), and Charlie Bierle (74th).
“We competed really well and showed some good depth, with the boys taking fourth and only nine points out of second and the girls team took seventh and only five points out of fourth place. That shows how tight those races were and how well they competed,” said Proefrock.
The Scoopers had three seniors competing: Bruch, Graf, and Koontz. Proefrock praised them for their leadership and commitment.
“Last year, Owen Koontz came out for the first time and place 112th, and this year placed 30th, and that is unbelievable. He has a great work ethic and fit right in,” said Proefrock.
Proefrock talked about the future team and their potential. “We have both medalists on the girls’ side coming back and Morgan Papenfuss on the boys side, and a good young group coming up.
“The oldest girl we have is a sophomore, Paige Willnerd, and she is fantastic for us, a great leader, and we have seventh- and eighth-graders running with us, so things are looking good for the program,” Proefrock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.