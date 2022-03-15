Scooper wrestling ends with successful state tournament

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School wrestlers ended the season with a successful state tournament by battling for the sixth place team trophy, and they also brought home the fifth place dual tournament trophy.
The entire Scooper team wrestled hard at Regions and all fourteen advanced to the State Tournament with eight wrestlers placing. The three lady Scoopers did not have regions and all placed at the State Tournament.
“It was one heck of a year, we had a lot of ups and downs, but it all came together at the state tournament, the kids wrestled well, on the individual side we placed eight kids,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head wrestling coach. “Going into Thursday night, we had four guaranteed in the top six, putting four guys in the semi’s, and eight guys in the blood round. In the blood round we were only favored in one match, so it was scary.”
The dual tournament started with Sturgis Brown battling Rapid City Stevens and the Scoopers lost 34-23. The next two duals Sturgis Brown won, 38-30 over Tea Area, and 37-30 over the Harrisburg Tigers, for fifth place honors.
“Not one person can win the duals, it took all 14 individuals to win, and everyone mattered,” Abell said.
Abell talked about Reese Jacobs, a back-to-back state champion, who scored 30 points for the team by pinning all of his opponents.
“Reese is a unique individual, he has so many attributes that help him be successful. He is hard working, driven, dedicated, and just has a feel for the sport,” said Abell. “He’s a great kid and I love how humble he is on and off the mat. We are super lucky to have him for another year.”
The Scoopers individual placing at the Class A state tournament were:
113 — Tegan Zebroski, fifth; 126 — Kaden Olson, third; 132 — Kelton Olson, third; 145 — Perry Ketelsen, eighth; 152 — Braden Temple, eighth; 170 — Reese Jacobs , first; 195 — Aiden Werlinger, fourth; and 220 - Zak Juelfs – fifth.
Girls’ State A wrestling final results: 113 — Brooklynn Baird, third; 120 — Brooklyn Brant, eighth; 126 — Madison Snyder, fifth.
Other Scoopers that qualified include: Korbin Bunch, Dee Daniels, Maverick Simons, Preston Ray, Kelson Dirk, and Dakarai Osborne.
The Scoopers will lose five seniors, Kelton Olson, Kaden Olson, Perry Ketelsen, Braden Temple, and Buck Fickbohm.
Abell said the seniors will be missed.
“This senior group will be missed as they all always are. Buck suffered a season ending injury shortly after Christmas break so I felt bad for him but he got a lot out of the sport and we truly enjoyed him in the room,” said Abell. “It was great to see all of our other seniors get medals around their necks at the state tournament and they played huge roles in our dual success on Saturday so I couldn’t be more proud of that group of kids and wish them the best in their futures!”
The Scoopers left the state tournament Saturday night with two plaques and Abell said he couldn’t asked for anything more.
He added, he is looking forward to next year and he told the team, they still need to improve in the off season, and they need more girls in the wrestling rooms.
Abell said three ladies almost brought home a team trophy, so they need to do some recruiting.
