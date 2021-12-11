STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team won 24 of 28 varsity matches to win duals over Aberdeen, 66-9, and the Huron Tigers 67-6, Thursday night, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers had a strong start against the Tigers by winning the first eight matches, with five of those being pins in the first period.
Sturgis Brown also came out strong against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles, winning 12 of the first 13 matches.
“It was nice starting our duals at home, and with it being a double dual, there isn’t quite as much pressure on the wrestlers, and they were pretty comfortable. Our kids battled, there was multiple matches that could have went either way, we were losing and then find a way to get a pin,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach. “We had a lot of big pins in both duals, but Huron is a really young team and a lot of new kids in the lineup, but our kids just wrestled very well.”
The Scoopers had 18 pins, four decisions and two forfeits, and four losses total for the combined duals out of 28 matches.
“Some of our kids went out there and really put it on them, but some were very close matches, we kept scraping and clawing and got them on their back. Tegan Zebroski was double barred by the Aberdeen kid and could have given up, but got into the second period and turned the kid and pinned him,” Abell said.
Results fron the two duals follow.
Sturgis 67 and Huron 6
Weight Class 106: Teryn Zebroski pinned Brady Meyer in 2:56
Weight Class 113: Tegan Zebroski pinned Peyton Bischoff in 2:22
Weight Class 120: Beau Peters over Aiden Airheart by pin in 2:11
Weight Class 126: Kaden Olson pinned Jeran Sammons in 2:59
Weigh Class 132: Kelton Olson won by decision 8-2 over Moses Gross
Weight Class 138: Maverick Simons won by fall in 4:46 over Will Radke
Weight Class 145: Perry Ketelsen won by pin over Colt Dunkelberger in 2:49
Weight Class 152 Braden Temple won by major 12-3 over Beauty Moon
Weight Class 160: Preston Ray fell to Cole Ochsner by decision 4-1
Weight Class 170: Reese Jacobs won by forfeit
Weight Class 182: Paul Pulling over Hser N Wah by fall in 2:55
Weight Class 195: Aiden Werlinger won by fall in 1:55 over Dah Moo
Weight Class 220: Zak Juelfs won by forfeit
Weight Class 285: Dakarai Osborne fell to Bryan Ramirez by decision 4-0
Sturgis 66, Aberdeen 9
Weight Class 106: Teryn Zebroski won by fall in 4:50 over Ridley Waldo
Weight Class 113: Tegan Zebroski pinned Tate Huff in 4:17
Weight Class 120: Dee Daniels fell to Rayden Zens by decision 6-0
Weight Class 126: Kaden Olson won by major decision 12-3 over Jacob Bellefeuille Weigh Class 132: Kelton Olson won by tech fall 15-0 over Mason Schrempp
Weight Class 138: Maverick Simons won by decision 4-2 over Brock Martin
Weight Class 145: Perry Kettelsen pinned Elias Biegler in 2:40
Weight Class 152 Braden Temple won by fall in 3:56 over Cordel Rychlik
Weight Class 160: Preston Ray pinned Dylan Schaunaman in 4:17
Weight Class 170: Reese Jacobs pinned Ayden Gisi in 3:29
Weight Class: 182: Paul Pulling over Ryker Meister in 2:46
Weight Class 195: Aiden Werlinger pinned Bryce Bietelspacher in 4:09
Weight Class 220: Zak Juelfs won by fall over in 2:11 over Samson Flakus
Weight Class 285: Dekarai Osborne lost by a pin in 2:05 to Jacob Krenz
