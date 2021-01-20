Scooper wrestlers win two duals at Philip Invitational

PHILIP – The Sturgis Brown wrestling team captured two big dual wins on Friday at the Philip Invitational dual wresting tournament.
The Scoopers were matched up against the Class B, Region 1, Redfield Area Pheasants that were 11-2 on the season and ranked number one in the region and number six seed in Class B division.
Prior to the match, Scoopers head coach Mike Abell said it would be a very tough dual as we did not match up that well.
“I had this one penciled out, they had two of their wrestlers missing, so it was really even, but our guys came to wrestle. We got some big wins, bonus points, and fought off some situations, and not giving up majors, and it came down to the last match and not to get pinned,” said Abell.
The dual started at the 145 pound weight class and the Scoopers jumped to a 16-0 lead with pins from Harrison Good, Wren Jacobs and a major decision by Reese Jacobs.
The score of the dual was 34-29, with one match to go with Braden Temple facing Mason Fey.
The match came down to the final seconds and Temple lost by decision, 14-2, but held off the pinning move so the Scoopers were able to win the dual 34-33.
“Our guys really showed up, that was a dual that I wasn’t sure we could get it done and we did and so I give our guys a lot of credit for that win,” said Abell.
The Scoopers second dual of the tournament was against the Wagner Red Raiders.
Sturgis Brown wrestlers won with five pins, three forfeits, to capture a 48-24 win.
“Wagner is young, we got some good match ups and they are still trying to fill the team, but I saw some good things, so we are ready for the weekend of wrestling,” Abell said.
Individual match results follow.
Scoopers vs the Redfield Area Pheasants:
106 Korbin Bunch (ST) was decisioned 13-4 by Brady Risetter
113 Beau Peters (ST) lsot by decision 5-2 to Mason Whitley
120 Maveric Simons (ST) won by decision 5-2 to Jacob Fehlman
126 Logan Desersa (ST) won 4-3 over Keaton Rohlfs
132 Kelton Olson (ST) won by forfeit
138 Perry Ketelsen (ST) lost by fall in 5:56 to Bradyn Robbins
145 Braden Temple (ST) was decisioned 14-2 by Mason Fey
152 Harrison Good (ST) won by pin in 3:355 over Chase Mcgillivary
160 Wren Jacobs (ST) won by pin in :29 seconds over Camden Murray
170 Reese Jacobs (ST) won by major decision 13-2 over Cullen McNeil
182 Robert Merwin (ST) lost by decision 14-4 to Corbin Schwartz
195 Aiden Werlinger (ST) won by pin in 1:34 over Connor Appel
220 Zak Juelfs (ST) lost by pin in 1:07 to Grady Fey
285 Buck Fickbohm (ST) lost by pin in 1:06 to Gavin Nichols
Scoopers vs the Wagner Red Raiders:
106 Korbin Bunch (ST) was decisioned 3-1 by Karstyn Lhotak
113 Beau Peters (ST) won by fall in 31 sec. over Slaten Podzimek
120 Demetrious Daniels (ST) lost by 5-2 decision to Jhett Breen
126 Logan Desersa (ST) won by forfeit
132 Kelton Olson (ST) won by fall in 1:04 over Brayden Kreber
138 Perry Ketelsen (ST) was decisioned 10-3 by Bradyn Lhotak
145 Hunter Harrison (ST) lost by fall in 2:43 to Riley Roberts
152 Harrison Good (ST) won by pin in 4:30 over Gannon Knebel
160 Wren Jacobs (ST) won by pin in :32 sec. over Kahle Hill
170 Reese Jacobs (ST) won by fall in :56 sec. over Timothy Bouza
182 Robert Merwin (ST) lost by fall in 3:01 to Nolan Dvorak
195 Aiden Werlinger (ST) won by forfeit
220 Zak Juelfs (ST) won by forfeit
285 Buck Fickbohm (ST) lost by a 4-1 decision to Brennan Leines
