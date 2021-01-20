Scooper wrestlers win two duals at Philip Invitational

Robert Merwin works to pin Wagner Red Raider Nolan Dvorak on Friday in Philip. Merwin worked and got the pin in just over three minutes. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

PHILIP – The Sturgis Brown wrestling team captured two big dual wins on Friday at the Philip Invitational dual wresting tournament. 

The Scoopers were matched up against the Class B, Region 1, Redfield Area Pheasants that were 11-2 on the season and ranked number one in the region and number six seed in Class B division. 

Prior to the match, Scoopers head coach Mike Abell said it would be a very tough dual as we did not match up that well.

“I had this one penciled out, they had two of their wrestlers missing, so it was really even, but our guys came to wrestle.  We got some big wins, bonus points, and fought off some situations, and not giving up majors, and it came down to the last match and not to get pinned,” said Abell.  

The dual started at the 145 pound weight class and the Scoopers jumped to a 16-0 lead with pins from Harrison Good, Wren Jacobs and a major decision by Reese Jacobs. 

The score of the dual was 34-29, with one match to go with Braden Temple facing Mason Fey. 

The match came down to the final seconds and Temple lost by decision, 14-2, but held off the pinning move so the Scoopers were able to win the dual 34-33.

“Our guys really showed up, that was a dual that I wasn’t sure we could get it done and we did and so I give our guys a lot of credit for that win,” said Abell.

The Scoopers second dual of the tournament was against the Wagner Red Raiders. 

Sturgis Brown wrestlers won with five pins, three forfeits, to capture a 48-24 win. 

“Wagner is young, we got some good match ups and they are still trying to fill the team, but I saw some good things, so we are ready for the weekend of wrestling,” Abell said.

Individual match results follow.

Scoopers vs the Redfield Area Pheasants:

106  Korbin Bunch (ST) was decisioned 13-4 by Brady Risetter

113  Beau Peters (ST) lsot by decision 5-2 to  Mason Whitley

120  Maveric Simons  (ST) won by decision 5-2 to Jacob Fehlman

126  Logan Desersa (ST) won 4-3 over Keaton Rohlfs

132  Kelton Olson (ST) won by forfeit

138  Perry Ketelsen (ST) lost by fall in 5:56 to Bradyn Robbins

145 Braden Temple (ST) was decisioned 14-2 by Mason Fey

152 Harrison Good (ST) won by pin in 3:355 over Chase Mcgillivary

160  Wren Jacobs (ST) won by pin in :29 seconds over Camden Murray

170  Reese Jacobs (ST) won by major decision 13-2 over Cullen McNeil

182 Robert Merwin (ST) lost by decision 14-4 to Corbin Schwartz

195 Aiden Werlinger (ST) won by pin in 1:34 over Connor Appel

220  Zak Juelfs (ST) lost by pin in 1:07 to Grady Fey

285 Buck Fickbohm (ST)  lost by pin in 1:06 to Gavin Nichols

Scoopers vs the Wagner Red Raiders:

106  Korbin Bunch (ST) was decisioned 3-1 by Karstyn Lhotak

113  Beau Peters (ST) won by fall in 31 sec. over Slaten Podzimek

120  Demetrious Daniels (ST) lost by 5-2 decision to Jhett Breen

126  Logan Desersa (ST)  won by forfeit

132  Kelton Olson (ST) won by fall in 1:04 over Brayden Kreber

138  Perry Ketelsen (ST) was decisioned 10-3 by Bradyn Lhotak

145  Hunter Harrison (ST) lost by fall in 2:43 to Riley Roberts

152 Harrison Good (ST) won by pin in 4:30 over  Gannon Knebel

160  Wren Jacobs (ST)  won by pin in :32 sec. over Kahle Hill

170  Reese Jacobs (ST) won by fall in :56 sec. over Timothy Bouza

182 Robert Merwin (ST) lost by fall in 3:01 to Nolan Dvorak

195 Aiden Werlinger (ST) won by forfeit

220  Zak Juelfs (ST) won by forfeit

285 Buck Fickbohm (ST) lost by a 4-1 decision to Brennan Leines

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.