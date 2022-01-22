Scooper wrestlers win pair of home duals

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestlers took down the Thunder Basin Bolts, 41-24, and Campbell County Camels, 65-9, during a double dual on Thursday, at the West gym in Sturgis.
The Scoopers first dual of the evening was against the Campbell County Camels ,and the Scoopers came away with six pins, three forfeits, three decisions and theylost two matches.
“We have some injury and illness, Korbin Bunch stepped in at 106 pounds, Kaden and Kelton Olson were out, so we had Cade Willnerd fill in at 126, and Thayne Elshere dropped a weight class on a days’ notice to help the team out, so good for them stepping up,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head wrestling coach. “When you are wrestling Wyoming you have to be ready for anything, five-point moves is what they are known for, so this was a good team win, we were favored in this dual, but the Thunder Valley is a going to be the barn burner.”
The Scoopers had eight wrestlers who won both matches against the two Wyoming schools, Tegan Zebroski, Thayne Elshere, Maverick Simons, Perry Ketelsen, Paul Pulling, Reese Jacobs, Aiden Werlinger, and Zak Juelfs. Lady Scooper wrestlers Brooklynn Brandt and Madison Snyder both picked up wins over the lady Camels.
“Some good performances tonight, Pulling wrestling up was a big win, Braden Temple looked good, Perry (Ketelsen) got back on the mat and got a couple wins,” Abell said.
Braden Temple talked about his match and the pin, against Jayson Harmon from Campbell County.
“I got in pretty good on the first shot, he felt pretty strong but was able to finish it, and got out pretty quick in the second period and took him down again, and was able to put it away in the third,” said Temple. “I am excited to head to the East West duals because we will see some pretty good kids there.”
The Scoopers faced the Thunder Basin Bolts in the second dual and won 41-24, with three pins, five decisions, one forfeit and had five losses.
Abell said the team needed the win over Thunder Basin.
“We needed this win to keep ourselves in the dual state tournament team points. This will be some good seed points. We both had injuries and sickness, but no excuses, we had some young guys step up, we got bonus points where we didn’t think we would, and we made a move at 170 and 182, flip flopping Pulling and Jacobs, and they both got it done,” said Abell. “Overall, just a great night, our defense has been our down fall lately, kids get to our legs and score, and we pounded defense all week, and we had good sprawls, good go behinds, they listened in the room this week. It was a huge win.”
The Scoopers are back in action on Saturday at the East West duals in Pierre.
Individual match results follows.
Sturgis Brown 55
Campbell County 9
106: Korbin Bunch (STBR) won by forfeit.
113: Tegan Zebroski (STBR) by pinfall over Austin Enriquez (CACO)
120: Darron Provost (CACO) won by decision, 3-2, over Dee Daniels (STBR)
126: Peyton Bachtold (CACO) by pinfall over Cade Willnerd (STBR)
132: Thayne Elshere (STBR) won by forfeit
138: Maverick Simons (STBR) by majority decision, 15-3, over Logan Johnson (CACO)
145: Perry Ketelsen (STBR) by majority decision, 10-0, over Lucas Hill (CACO)
152: Braden Temple (STBR) by pinfall over Jayson Harmon (CACO)
160: Preston Ray (STBR) by pinfall over Logan Ketterling (CACO)
170: Reese Jacobs (STBR) by pinfall over Wade Garrett (CACO)
182: Paul Pulling (STBR) by decision, 4-1, over Cohen Granzer (CACO)
195: Aiden Werlinger (STBR) by pinfall over Ivan Tucker (CACO)
220: Zak Juelfs (STBR) by pinfall over Sheldon Rollo (CACO)
285: Dakarai Osborne (STBR) won by forfeit
Extra: Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown) by decision, 5-2, over LouAnn Bryant (Campbell County)
Extra: Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall over LouAnn Bryant (Campbell County)
Sturgis Brown 41
Thunder Basin 24
106: Jace Thurman (STBR) won by forfeit
113: Tegan Zebroski (STBR) by pinfall over Iven Wold (TBHS)
120: Ashton Leegaard (TBHS) by decision, 5-2, over Dee Daniels (STBR)
126: Antonio Avila (TBHS) by pinfall over Cade Willnerd (STBR)
132: Thayne Elshere (STBR) by decision, 14-10, over Alex Draper (TBHS)
138: Maverick Simons (STBR) by majority decision, 13-0, over Lukus Maxwell (TBHS)
145: Perry Ketelsen (STBR) by decision, 2-1, over Jais Rose (TBHS)
152: Cael Porter (TBHS) bydecision, 5-0, over Braden Temple (STBR)
160: Deyton Johnson (TBHS) pinfall over Preston Ray (STBR)
170: Paul Pulling (STBR) by decision, 8-4, over Mason Brown (TBHS)
182: Reese Jacobs (STBR) by majority decision, 11-0, over Aden Jorgensen (TBHS)
195: Aiden Werlinger (STBR) by pinfall over Garrett Toohey (TBHS)
220: Zak Juelfs (STBR) by pinfall over Aidyn Mitchell (TBHS)
285: Lane Catlin (TBHS) by pinfall over Dakarai Osborne (STBR)
