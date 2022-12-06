Scooper wrestlers win Mandan Lions Tournament

MANDAN — The Sturgis Brown High School wrestling team took top honors at the Mandan Lions Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Mandan N.D..
The Scoopers had six wrestlers in the championship match and four athletes that came away with titles.
The Lady Scoopers had two wrestlers in the championship match, and ended with one champion (Brooklynn Baird).
The Scooper boys ended with 312 points, followed by the Pierre Governors with 278, and Rapid City Stevens came in fifth with 206 points.
The Lady Scoopers opened their season at the Bismarck Tournament and had a successful showing with a champ and a runner up as well as seventh place finish.
“This tournament is a great test to start our season. Stiff competition and a guaranteed five matches with up to seven depending on how you do in your pool, is a great way to start your season,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach. “Our boys and girls got a lot of mat time this weekend and looked pretty solid for our first outing. We all agreed we have a lot of things to work on, but it was a nice win this weekend. It’s been 11 years since we’ve won this tournament and I think our team is headed in a good direction. We will build from this weekend and get ready for some tough duals in the next couple of weeks as well as the always tough Rapid City Invite next weekend.”
Abell said the girls are tough, and will be fun to watch.
“Our girls are tough and it showed in this tourney. Once we get them all on the mat and healthy they will be fun to watch,” he said.
Match results follow.
Champion Match:
106: Korbin Bunch, major decision, 11-2
113: Teryn Zebroski, decision, 12-8
182: Reese Jacobs, decision, 11-4
220: Zak Juelfs, win by fall, 0:54
Girls
120: Brooklynn Baird, win by fall, 0:52.
2nd Place Matches:
138: Thayne Elshere, lost by fall, 1:49
152: Kalvin Ketelsen, lost by decision, 7-2
Girls
125: Madison Snyder, lost by fall, 0:46
3rd Place Match
195: Aiden Werlinger, won by fall, 3:56
4th Place
132: Beau Peters – lost by decision, 9-6
285: Dakarai Osborne, lost by decision, 2-1
5th Place
120: Tegan Zebroski, won by fall 2:59
145: Maverick Simons, won by decision, 6-3
6th Place
126: Dee Daniels, lost by decision, 7-2
The Scoopers are on the road Thursday when they will have a double dual, facing Aberdeen and Huron at the Rapid City Invite.
