Scooper wrestlers take fifth place in State A dual tournament

SIOUX FALLS — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team brought home fifth place honors from the State Class A Dual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
“Being a part of the dual tournament was something that the kids wanted this year. So when we got in we were excited,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head wrestling coach.
After a very long Thursday and Friday state tournament the time came for the Scoopers to try and double up on some state hardware.
The Scoopers ended up sixth on the individual side of the state tournament and had to have to pull some upsets to get it done in the dual tournament.
Sturgis Brown came in as the seventh seed and knew nothing was going to be easy.
“The kids were beat up and exhausted, but I reminded them that we wanted to be here and we better act like it and wrestle like it or we would be headed home empty handed,” Abell said.
The Scoopers attempted the upset on the number two seeded Rapid City Stevens Raiders, but one match didn’t go our way and missed some bonus points in a couple of others and ended up coming up short in the first round, which they knew could be the case.
“Our next match was the sixth seeded, Tea Titans, who were loaded with talent from 106-152 pounds and we battled them tooth and nail all the way down to heavy weight,” said Abell. “We made a move and bumped our 220 pound up to heavy and needed a win to secure the dual.”
The Scoopers got the win when the Tea kid tried to throw us and landed on his back for a scooper pin.
The entire team Sturgis Brown wrestling team went ballistic and everyone knew they had secured a state trophy at that point.
“We were guaranteed at least sixth place, but we weren’t done there,”said Abell. “Going into the fifth and sixth place dual, I told the kids that one of the teams, us or Harrisburg, was going to be ok with getting sixth and it wasn’t going to be us.”
The Scoopers jumped out to an early lead and got some much-needed momentum in the lower weights with some huge pins and gutsy wins.
The dual ended at 106 pounds and again the Scoopers needed a win to win the dual. Korbin Bunch got the job done and sealed the deal for the Scoopers and we earned a much-deserved fifth place trophy at the State A Dual Tournament.
“I was so proud of how our kids responded to the challenge and didn’t let the seventh seed they had been given decide our fate. We wrestled for one another and were unselfish all day,” said Abell. “It was a day that those seniors and other scooper wrestlers will remember forever. I hope that this momentum carries us into next year and the kids feed off of this year’s success stories.”
