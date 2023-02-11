By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team took down the Belle Fourche Bronc’s, 60-15, on parents night Thursday, at the Edwin Petranek gymnasium in Belle Fourche.
The Scoopers were on fire winning matches with seven pins in the first period, three pins in the second period, and one forfeit for a total of 11 wins.
The Broncs won three matches, two by pins at 138 and 152 and one by decision at 106.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, talked about the dual and individual matches.
“The dual was really fast tonight, good stuff from the varsity wrestlers. It is good to get mat time and then another dual tomorrow and then on to regions,” said Abell. “We still have to clean some stuff up, but overall a good night.”
Justin Walker, Belle Fourche’s head coach, said coming into this dual he knew it would be tough. “Everywhere you go there is a high class program that does things the right way. You can see in the way they wrestle they are in a good position, move their feet and their hands, and are always active,” said Walker. “So the best thing we can do is stay on their level and continue to battle, and continue to work in the room.”
Walker said it was kind of funny that he just got the new issue of USA Wrestlers today and Reese Jacobs name is in there in the national rankings, and we have to dual with him tonight.
“We are really young, and we just have to get back in the room, We had six freshman out there tonight, and two eighth-graders, so we are extremely young and hopefully in a few years we can be one of those teams that will challenge Sturgis,” Walker said.”
Thomas McCoy, a senior from Belle Fourche for winning 150 matches in his wrestling career.
He pinned his opponent (Dawson Inhofer) in just over one minute.
“It was a good match. At the Belle Invite I took him down and rode him out there. Here I wanted to get it done quick in front of our crowd,” said McCoy. “I hope to get a good win at regions, and my goal has always been to win state, so hopefully I can succeed in that goal.”
Walker talked about how important McCoy is to the Broncs wrestling program.
“He was an amazing leader for me in football. Always a class act, and he has done the same for me in wrestling,” said Walker. “He is a great guy to have in the room. He challenges everyone around him, and wants everyone to be good.”
Individual Results:
106 Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) over Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis) by decision, 6-2
113 Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) over Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) by fall
120 Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) over Garet Huston (Belle Fourche) by fall
126 Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Riggin Lutter (Belle Fourche) by fall, 1:45
132 Beau Peters (Sturgis) over Jory Olson (Belle Fourche) by fall
138 Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) over Cade Willnerd (Sturgis) by fall
145 Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) over Keagan Walker (Belle Fourche) by fall 1
152 Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) by fall
160 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) over Spencer Bush-Graslie (Belle Fourche) by fall
170 Kelson Dirk (Sturgis) over Andrew Tonsager (Belle Fourche) by fall
182 Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Lucas Green (Belle Fourche) by fall
195 Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) over Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche), by fall
220 Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) over Mason Nehl (Belle Fourche) by fall
285 Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) by forfeit
