STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers won 11 of 14 matches to take a big win over the Rapid City Central Cobblers Tuesday, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers ended up with five pins, three decisions and three forfeits to take the dual win, 57-11.
“We have to compete in all spots, there were matches that I thought we could have scored, we need to close the gap and we just need to get a little better in some situations,” Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head wrestling coach said. “Teryn Zebroski wrestled at 113 pounds and he is a small 106 pounder and wrestled Riley Schmidt who just came down for the 120 weight pound class.
“Being able to ride the match out was just huge. Wren Jacobs had a tough match, and it sure did not look like the Wren we are use to.”
The dual started at the 152-pound weight class with Harrison Good battling TJ Morrison and he was decisioned 13-1 giving the Cobblers a four point lead.
Reese Jacobs, at 170 pounds, wrestled what some would say are the number one wrestler in the state and pinned him in just under five minutes.
Lance Pearson, the Cobblers head wrestling coach, talked about the dual and Graydon Bakke match at 160 pounds.
“Bakke is young and had a good match, Wren is just a top quality kid, and he always impresses me the way he wrestles, so for us to steal one on a kid like that, we will need to be prepared for the next time they meet,” Pearson said. “We competed at some levels, but we are just young, and that isn’t an excuse, as Sturgis is as young as we are, but I felt our varsity kids really battled well tonight.”
The Scoopers bumped weight classes and so several Scoopers had to deal with weight differences.
In the junior varsity and exhibition matches, the Scoopers won 17 of 19 matches with all wins by pinfall.
The Scoopers head to Hettinger, N.D. on Saturday.
Individual results:
106 — Korbin Bunch (ST) decisioned Jagar McCarthy 11-7.
113 Teryn Zebroski (ST) lost by a major decision, 10-0 to Riley Schmidt (RCC)
120 — Demetrious Daniels (ST) pinned Logan Brown (RCC) in 1:54.
126 — Logan Desersa (ST) won by fall in 3:20 over Blake Broderick (RCC)
132 — Kelton Olson (ST) - won by forfeit
138 — Perry Ketelsen (ST) – won by forfeit
145 — Zaven Osborne (ST) – won by forfeit
152 — Harrison Good (ST) lost by major decision to TJ Morrison (RCC) 13-1
160 — Wren Jacobs (ST) lost 8-6 to Graydon Bakke (RCC)
170 — Reese Jacobs (ST) pinned Landin Winter (RCC) in 4:57
182 — Peter Pulling (ST) won by decision, 5-2, over David Miller (RCC)
195 — Robert Merwin (ST) decisioned Jaxon Morrison (RCC) 6-4.
220 — Zak Juelfs (ST) won by fall in 36 seconds over Nick Preble (RCC)
285 — Buck Fickbohm (ST) pinned Kane Wirkus (RCC) in 31 seconds.
