Sturgis Brown’s Teryn Zebroski, wrestling at 113 pounds, works on the pin on Ryan Tschetter, Rapid City Centrals Tuesday in the dual at Sturgis. Zebroski won the match with a major decision 15-3.

Pioneer photo by                         Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestlers won 11 of 14 matches  to take down Rapid City Central, 56-13, Tuesday in Surgis.

“Dual wise, you can look at the score, 56-13, but there was a lot of close matches, and later in the match we widen the spread, but from 106 to 170 they are solid and that was the first time this season for those guys putting together a team on the mat,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach.  “It could have went 7 matches to 7, but we won a couple big swing matches at 113 and 120 pounds that were huge to get our momentum back after starting with a loss at 195.”  

