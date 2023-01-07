STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestlers won 11 of 14 matches to take down Rapid City Central, 56-13, Tuesday in Surgis.
“Dual wise, you can look at the score, 56-13, but there was a lot of close matches, and later in the match we widen the spread, but from 106 to 170 they are solid and that was the first time this season for those guys putting together a team on the mat,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “It could have went 7 matches to 7, but we won a couple big swing matches at 113 and 120 pounds that were huge to get our momentum back after starting with a loss at 195.”
Kalvin Ketelsen at 152 pounds was sick, so the Scoopers were light in a lot of weight classes, bumping up Cade Willnerd to 145 and Dawson Inhofer to 152, so several junior varsity wrestlers gave up weight and still stepped up.
“I couldn’t be more happy. We got two wins out of those two guys and they were huge matches for us,” said Abell.
The Scoopers won six matches by pin, four by decision, and one forfeit, and lost three close matches, to get the win, 56-13.
The Lady Scoopers fell to the Lady Cobblers, 36-12, with Brooklyn Baird winning by forfeit and Madison Snyder winning by pin in just over two minutes over Damia Valdez. “The girls looked solid, Brooklyn Brandt, this was her first match back, and she had a great shot to start the match and was happy with that. The girls looked great and we will keep building from there,” said Abell.
“Coming in here, our guys knew we were wrestling one of the top teams in the state, top to bottom, with all hard nosed kids, but these are the type of kids we love to wrestle, because we like to think we are hard nosed too,” said Lance Pearson, Rapid City Central coach. “Looking at all of the match ups, we need to realize that we are not that far behind, maybe a couple grades, but that doesn’t matter, I told the kids to just go out and wrestle and a lot of our guys did that.”
The Cobblers won three matches, one by pin and two by decision.
“We really like our wrestlers effort tonight, a couple big wins to start the dual, with Jagar McCarthy at 106 pounds, coming back to get the pin got some things rolling but we had trouble keeping it going and that is what this team has to realize is that they have to fight for themselves and each other,” said Pearson. “The fans were really into it and this is a great rivalry, but it is really friendly fire.”
The Scoopers are headed to Hettinger, N.D. today for a tournament this weekend.
They will then teavel to Philip Thursday, for a makeup dual.
