1. wrestle.jpg

Sturgis Brown shut out Spearfish in boys’ high school wrestling Friday night, in Sturgis.  Sturgis Brown’s Kalvin Ketelsen gets a reversal on Spearfish’s Dominick Mills during their match Friday, in Sturgis. Ketelsen won the match by technical fall, 18-1 in 4:00 minutes; John Jeffery, of Spearfish lifts and takes down Tegan Zebroski, of Sturgis Brown, in their 120-pound match. The match went into overtime and Zebroski got a quick takedown and he got the win 8-6. Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

y Tim Potts

Black Hills Pioneer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.