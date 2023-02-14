y Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:51 am
y Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team defeated the Spearfish Spartans, 71-0, Friday at the West Gym in Sturgis.
It was the final regular season dual for both teams.
It was also senior recognition night for Sturgis Brown seniors Reese Jacobs, Thayne Elshere, Korbin Bunch and Lucas Lewellen, all winning their final matches regular season matches in front of the hometown crowd.
Maverick Simons, another Sturgis Brown senior, was also honored for his career.
His season was cut short with an injury he suffered at the first meet in North Dakota in December.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach said it was a tough last home dual.
“It is really tough. Last home dual for a lot of these kids, and pretty emotional for some of the kids, but it is good to send the seniors out all with wins. Putting a goose egg on the other side of the scoreboard is not an easy thing to do,” said Abell. “They (Spearfish) have a lot of solid kids, we knew that 120, 126, 160 and 170 pounds would be battle matches, so getting those with two overtime wins, and two close decisions was huge, and we will see those same wrestlers again at regions in seven days.”
“Overall, a good win and tonight was about the seniors and we sent those guys off in a good fashion,” Abell added.
Tegan Zebroski faced off against John Jeffrey for the fifth time this season and the match went into overtime.
Tied 6-6, Zebroski got the takedown for the win, 8-6.
“He (Jeffrey) is a tough kid, I have wrestled him five times this
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.