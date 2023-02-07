By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers wrestling team rolled over the Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood team 70-6 Thursday at Douglas High School.
The Scooper boys’ took the match with eight pins, two forfeits, and three decision, and lost one match.
The Lady Scoopers, Brooklyn Baird, Brooklyn Brandt, and Madison Snyder, all won by pins early in the matches for the Lady Scoopers.
“We are closing the season down with the last three duals, trying to keep the kids energy level high, even though they are local duals, it is teams we need to beat and there were some big individual matches tonight,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “The match at 160 we had circled (Zhoel Irion) as we had a close match with him (Casen Tibbetts) at the Belle tournament, and we had to gut it out after digging a hole early, but that was a good win for him. I think as a team we got some confidence rolling, a couple kids worked some new stuff tonight and we are happy with where we are at.”
Sturgis Brown senior Reese Jacobs, wrestled Morgan Sandal and got the pin in just over three minutes.
“It was a good match, he (Sandal) was strong and could not get many moves on him, so I had to wear him out and get to it in the second and get it done. All of our kids wrestled alright and in the end came out on top and won some big match ups,” said Jacobs.
The Scoopers will have two big duals next week; Belle Fourche on Thursday, and Spearfish on Friday, and the Region $A Tourney on Feb. 18, in Rapid City.
“At this point in the season, keep working on things, stay healthy, and like we tell the kids, have fun, keep the spirits high, as it is a long grueling season, and have fun and the rest will take care of itself,” Abell said.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
106 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis) forfeit
113 Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) over Carson Mitchell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 4:41)
120 Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) over Alejandro Martinez (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 2:20)
126 Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Ian Fleming (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (MD 10-1)
132 Beau Peters (Sturgis) over Braden Huffman (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 0:44)
138 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) over William Thompson (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 1:45)
145 Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) forfeit
152 Kale Crowser (Douglas/ Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) (Fall 5:26)
160 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) over Casen Tibbetts (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Decision 6-4)
170 Preston Ray (Sturgis) over Kannon Shay (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 3:39)
182 Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Morgan Sandal (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 3:17)
195 Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) over Sylvan Kent (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 0:25)
220 Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) over Jake Canaday (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Fall 0:39)
285 Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) over Lucas Giersberg (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) (Decision 3-0)
113 Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis) over Alyssa Ullmann (D/RCC/NU) (Fall 1:31)
126 Brooklyn Brandt (Sturgis) over Kendalyn Pesch (D/RCC/NU) (Technical Fall 17-1)
132 Madison Snyder (Sturgis) over Emalee VonEye (D/RCC/NU) (Fall :56)
