Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Baird, right, battles with Spearfish Spartan Candice Matsuda in the quarterfinals at the Rapid City Invitational. Baird won the match by fall in two minutes, 39 seconds. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
Aiden Werlinger, Sturgis Scooper, lifts the leg of Jack Detert from Harrisburg, and takes him down during the championship match at 195 pounds on Saturday at the Rapid City Invitational. Werlinger won the championship match by decision 9-4. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers wrestling team is off to a great start for the season, after winning the Mandan Lions Tournament and taking second place in the Rapid City Invitational in the first two weeks of December.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach, said the weather has been a huge challenge for the Scoopers, starting last week with four full days of wrestling being canceled or postponed.
“It’s hard to keep things going when you have a bump in the road like we did last week with the weather, but overcoming adversity is part of the game,” said Abell. “We will get a couple hard days in the room this week and then we fall into the moratorium, Friday through Monday, so we will be without practice for another four days,”
He said it also challenges those trying to hold their weight without practice.
“Kids that are trying to keep their weight down becomes difficult with no mat time, the only good news is we will be getting our two-pound growth allowance starting next week so the kids will be happy about that,” Abell said.”
The Mandan Tournament was great for the Scooper wrestlers.
Most everyone got four to seven matches, and gained valuable experience.
“Mandan is such a good gauge to see where you are at and what you need to work on for the upcoming week in Rapid City,” said Abell. There is no question our kids have fight and grit, when you don’t have to question those things it’s a lot easier to get better at wrestling, We will continue to improve on some positions and build for the next event.”
The Lady Scooper wrestlers are also off to a great start, with only two girls wrestling in the Rapid City Invite, and taking 10th place overall as a team.
“Our girls are doing great, we hope to get them all on the mat together soon,” said Abell. “Brooklyn Brant is coming off an injury and we hope to get her back in the next couple of weeks. Brooklyn Baird and Madison Snyder have both had strong showings in their first two tournaments. We just got Shae Irion on the mat for the first time last week as well, we have high hopes for her this season.”
With multiple duals and a tournament canceled last week, Abell said they are trying to reschedule.
“Our duals with Rapid City Stevens and Philip are rescheduled for Jan. 12, in Philip. All other events are canceled at this point,” Abell said.
Next up for the Scoopers will be the Floyd Farrand tournament at Lincoln High School in Sioux falls, and then a home duals on Jan. 3 when the Scoopers host the Rapid City Central Cobblers.
“We are looking forward to the Lincoln tourney, it is a good tourney to see some schools that we don’t get to see a lot during our season. It will be a one-day tourney for the boys and girls,” said Abell.
