Scooper wrestlers end a solid season

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School wrestling season came to an end with 12 wrestlers battling in the state A tournament, with six earning top-eight placings.
The Scoopers ended the state tournament in seventh place with 76 points, just six points behind Chamberlin.
“Overall the season was a solid one. We had some young wrestlers get some great mat experience, and some older kids become reliable veterans for the future. Would we have loved to take home a top six trophy? Of course, but some injuries put a damper on that when we lost our number 2-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds. Wren Jacobs to a dislocated elbow,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We continued to compete in both duals and tourneys all season, and we are excited about the future and underclassmen we have coming into the room for the next four years.”
The Scoopers had six wrestlers who were place winners at the state tournament.
Evan Osborn, who ended the season with a 29-13 record at 106 pounds, placed seventh.
At 113 pounds, Kaden Olson (39-6) placed second.
Kelton Olson, at 120 pounds (37-8), placed fifth.
Perry Ketelsen (32-14) at 132 pound,s placed seventh.
Brett Konst, at 152 pounds (33-15) placed fifth; and Reese Jacobs, at 160 pounds (36-13) placed fifth.
Other wrestlers representing the Scoopers at state were Logan DeSersa (28-13) who wrestled at 126 pounds; Zaven Osborne at 138 pounds (10-13); at 145 pounds Harrison Good (21-17); Peter Pulling (5-9) at 170 pounds; Robert Merwin (21-13) at 182 pounds; and at 195 pounds Clayton Smith (22-16).
“We had three seniors that were our captains and they will be missed, and we hope the best for them in their future endeavors,” said Abell. “They have been around this program for a long time, and we thank them for their service to the team.”
Abell talked about the underclassmen showing considerable improvement this season, and said the future for Scooper wrestling is bright.
“We had both young and inexperienced kids step into the light this season. Zak Juelfs, an eighth-grader stepped into a role as a 220-pounder. That is a big spot for a young kid, and he did a great job,” We are super excited for his future. We also had a ninth-grader, Harrison Good, competing for us at 145 pounds that got some great varsity experience and will play a large role in the future for the Scoops.”
Some other notable young talent that will probably be in the lineup for the Scoopers for the 2020-12 season are: Aiden Werlinger, Dakaari Osborne, Maverick Simons, Dee Daniels, and Korbin Osborn.
“Our seventh- through ninth-grade classes are super talented; we just need to spread some kids out and get them some varsity experience,” Abell said.
Looking to the 2020-21 wrestling season, the Scoopers have nearly 50 underclassmen in the wrestling room every day, so they are learning every day, and will be ready to step into any open varsity positions.
“The future is bright, and there is a ton of possible potential in this group of kids, but all it is at this point is potential. We have to continue to develop them and make sure they are having fun and working on mastering their skills. It is going to be a blast to watch some of these kids grow up in the next three to five years, and I look forward to seeing them with that S on their chest out there representing the Scoops,” Abell said.
