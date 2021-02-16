STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School varsity wrestling moms hosted a drive-thru spaghetti meal fund raiser Wednesday, in Sturgis.
It was so successful they posted a note on facebook several days before the event, “SOLD OUT! Drive-Thru Spaghetti feed.”
Velvet Ketelsen was the one of the mom’s that help orchestrate the event that raised nearly $2,200.
The planning committee thought they could serve around 300 meals and ended up serving over 400 meals, along with feeding the 45 volunteers.
Ketelsen talked about the generosity of the community.
“We had some moms and members of the community that used the pay if forward method for friends and family members, and purchased the meals for them,” said Ketelsen. “I think it was great that so many people used this as an opportunity to help others. We also found some elders in the community that might benefit from a meal and got the meals delivered to them.”
Ketelsen wanted to thank several local businesses that helped with the fundraiser.
They included: Uncle Louie’s Diner donated the noodles, the Sidehack donated the salad mix, and the City of Sturgis for the use of the community center and parking cones, along with the varsity wrestler mom’s that contribute the rest of the supplies.
Preparing the meals and delivering the food to the cars took 15 moms and 30 wrestlers to pull off the fundraiser, with the funds to be used for the Scoopers wrestling year-end banquet.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.