Scooper wrestlers dominate Philip Invitational

PHILIP — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team dominated the Philip Invitational Dual Tournament, winning 29 matches and losing 13, Friday, at the Philip High School gym.
Six Sturgis Brown wrestlers went 3-0 on the day, Dee Daniels at 120 pounds, Kelton Olson at 132 pounds, Maverick Simons at 138 pounds, Reese Jacobs at 170 pounds, Aiden Werlinger at 195 pounds and Zak Juelfs at 220 pounds.
The first match up was against the Redfield Pheasants with a 6-0 dual record on the season and they fell to the Scoopers 44-27. The Scoopers had four pins, received two forfeits, two decisions, and lost six matches.
“We knew coming out of the gate that Redfield was going to be a tough team and we needed to be ready to go, the dual didn’t start exactly like we wanted, but we got a big pin by Aiden (Werlinger) and that got us jump started,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s assistant wrestling coach. “The whole day started going better and we are happy to get out of here with three big wins.”
The McCook Central/Montrose dual ended with the Scoopers getting four pins, four forfeits, two decisions and lost four matches.
The final dual of the day was against the Wagner Red Raiders and the Scoopers ended with a 60-15 win.
Sturgis Brown came away with five pins, three forfeits, three decisions and three losses.
Reese Jacobs, a junior for Sturgis Brown, came away with two pins and a major decision and talked about the duals.
“Today was a fun day, our team had great win right away with the first dual against a tough Redfield team, just really excited about the win. I had some good matches, so a good day,” said Jacobs.
Dee Daniels wrestling at 120 pounds came up with three wins by pinning Payton Moore in the first period, won by technical fall, 15-0, over Owen Schmidt (McCook Central), and pinned Slaten Podzimek (Wagner) in 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
“As a team overall, we did really good, we won all three duals and quite a few of us went 3-0, and had some great matches. There are a lot of kids overcoming some uphill battles and I am proud of them,” Daniels said.
Cade Willnerd, a freshman and first time varsity wrestler, lost his first match to a top five rated wrestler in the Class B, Jacob Fehlman, (Redfield) 6-0, won by fall over Elliott Bartlett, (McCook Central) by pin in just over one minute, and won his last match by technical fall, 18-3, over Dan Soukup, (Wagner).
“I knew Fehlman was going to be tough, but Coach Kessler told me what to do and then just moved on to the next match. It was an awesome experience, the varsity guys are so good to me, I was a little nervous for the first match and they calmed me down, but overall an awesome day,” said Willnerd.
Keszler praised Willnerd for his effort.
“He did a great job, he filled in and the first match of the day was against a kid that ranked fifth in the state and this was his first time for him putting on the big boy singlet and he went out and did a job by only giving up a three point decision and then picked up two wins and did some really good stuff, Keszler said”
Keszler said it was a good day for the Scooper wrestlers.
“There were some great match ups, even in a loss, Teryn (Zebroski) had a number one ranked wrestler at 106 pounds and had him on the ropes, and he was in the match. Kelton Olson wrestled the number three ranked kid in the state and to put thirteen points on him was good,” said Keszler. “All and all, I don’t like to single out people, I thought everyone wrestled pretty well.”
The Scoopers are back in action on Thursday hosting Thunder Basin from Wyoming.
