Scooper wrestlers capture Region 4A team title

RAPID CITY –— Area wrestlers competed at the Region 4A tournament Saturday, at Naasz gym in Rapid City.
For the first time since 2016, Sturgis Brown took the team title and qualified the entire team for the state tournament.
The Scoopers also came away with nine individual champions.
Sturgis Brown scored 294.5 points, followed by Rapid City Stevens with 256.5, Spearfish finished fourth with 127.5 points, and Belle Fourche placed sixth with 111.5 points.
Sturgis Brown senior Reese Jacobs won the 182-pound individual title, moving his season record to 45-0, and he captured the Sturgis Brown High School record for most career wins with 210.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach talked about the team hitting a goal by winning regions by 38 points and having his entire team qualify for the state tournament.
“Putting 14 wrestlers through to state is always the goal, and putting 12 into the finals was huge as far as the point race goes and winning those final matches can really set these kids up for some good stuff. You win a finals match and win the region you are guaranteed a top eight seed so we put ourselves in the best possible position we can,” said Abell. “Now it is just three days of hard practice and then showtime. The work is done, and now we just have fun and cut loose and see what we can do.”
Korbin Bunch (106 pounds), Teryn Zebroski (113 pounds), Dee Daniels (126 pounds), Thayne Elshere (138 pounds), Kalvin Ketelsen (145), Preston Ray (170), Reese Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195 pounds) and Zak Juelfs (220 pounds) claimed individual titles, and Tegan Zebroski (120 pounds), Beau Peters (132 pounds) and Dakarai Osborne (285) all took second. Zhoel Irion (160 pounds) placed third and Dawson Inhofer (152 pounds) brought home fourth.
Elshere, a senior, with a record of 29-9 won his championship match in a battle with Dighton from Belle Fourche.
“It was pretty cool, the kid (Dighton) is really tough and we got into a scramble and both were scoring points, it was a good match,” said Elshere.
John Bokker, Spearfish’s coach talked about his team’s performance at the region tournament.
“I thought we wrestled pretty good today. We had hoped to get eight in to state and we got seven, so I am happy with that. Mason (Schlup) wrestled really well today and was in all of his matches, and it was the first time he has beat Mitsos from Stevens this year,” said Bokker. “It is a good time to start peaking. It is a crazy match up in our region with John (Jeffery) at 120 pounds, three of the top four guys in state here, it can go anyway at any time. It is a match up and style thing,”
Bokker talked about the team’s expectations at the state tournament.
“I hope to get a couple guys placing this year. We did not have anyone returning as a place winner from last year, so it will be nice to get some of those guys in there.”
The Spartans qualified seven wrestlers for state: Jeffery (120 pounds) in third place; Parker Graveman (126 pounds) in fourth place; Dago Rodriguez (132 pounds); in fourth place, Aiden Kracht (145 pounds) in third; Jacob Elingson (160 pounds) placed fourth; Schlup (170 pounds) placed second; and Asher Peil (220 pounds) placed second.
Schlup, a Spartan senior wrestler, has a record of 21-18.
“I did pretty good, finished strong, and maybe could have done a little better against Preston (Ray). My goal is top six in state this year,” said Schlup.
Qualifying for the state tournament for Belle Fourche are: Logan Tyndall (106 pounds) in fourth place; Toarin Humble (113 pounds) in fourth; Riley Dighton (138 pounds) in second; Thomas McCoy (152 pounds) in third place; and Lucas Tonsager (220 pounds) in fourth.
McCoy, a Belle Fourche senior, has a record of 29-7.
“The day went alright. I definitely should have placed higher, but all-and-all our team did OK,” said McCoy.
The Class A state individual wrestling tournament will be Thursday and Friday at the Monument, in Rapid City.
The Scoopers are the third seed in the dual tournament, to be held Saturday at The Monument, and will face Harrisburg in the first round.
Match-by-match results for Sturgis Brown, Spearfish, and Belle Fourche wrestlers follow.
Sturgis Brown
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch pinned Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 40 seconds, defeated Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 5-4. Record: 2-0. Place: first.
113: Teryn Zebroski pinned Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) in 42 seconds, pinned Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) in 3 minutes 33 seconds. Record: 2-0. Place: first.
120: Tegan Zebroski pinned Alexander Norlin (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 20 seconds, pinned John Jeffery (Spearfish) in 3:52, lost to Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 5-1. Record: 2-1. Place: second.
126: Dee Daniels defeated Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) 6-2, defeated Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 8-3. Record: 2-0. Place: first.
132: Beau Peters pinned Dagoberto Rodriguez (Spearfish) in 1 minute 40 seconds, lost to Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 6-4. Record: 1-1. Place: second.
138: Thayne Elshere pinned William Thompson (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 1 minute 26 seconds, defeated Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Lakota Tech) 14-1, pinned Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) in 3:51. Record: 3-0. Place: first.
145: Kalvin Ketelsen pinned Owyn Schreder (Belle Fourche) in 4 minutes 55 seconds, defeated Semni Big Crow (Pine Ridge) 11-2, defeated Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) 20-4. Record: 3-0 Place: first.
152: Dawson Inhofer defeated Daniel Davis (Pine Ridge) 12-3, was pinned by Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) in 1 minute 41 seconds, pinned Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) in 2:18, lost to Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 4-0. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
160: Zhoel Irion pinned Tyrone Janis (Lakota Tech) in 59 seconds, lost to Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Stevens) 5-0, defeated Aiden Russell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 7-6, defeated Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 7-4. Record: 3-1. Place: fourth.
170: Preston Ray pinned Jerrick Thompson (Lakota Tech) in 2 minutes 49 seconds, defeated Casen Tibbetts (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 5-1, defeated Mason Schlup (Spearfish) 11-5. Record: 3-0. Place: first.
182: Reese Jacobs defeated Evan Wilson (Spearfish) by forfeit, pinned Kolt Fox (Lakota Tech) in 1 minute 41 seconds, pinned Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) in 1:03. Record: 3-0. Place: first.
195: Aiden Werlinger pinned Mahpiya Mesteth (Lakota Tech) in 20 seconds, pinned Sylvan Kent (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 0:53, defeated Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 8-1. Record: 3-0. Place: first.
220: Zak Juelfs pinned Tate Crosswait (Rapid City Stevens) in 55 seconds, pinned Asher Peil (Spearfish) in 1 minute 13 seconds. Record: 2-0. Place: first.
285: Dakarai Osborne pinned Alex Cudmore (Spearfish) in 3 minutes 44 seconds, defeated Lucas Giersberg (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 3-2 in tiebreaker 1, lost to Kaiden Strong (Rapid City Stevens) 6-1. Record: 2-1. Place: second.
Spearfish
106 pounds: Michael Zoller was pinned by Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) in 2 minutes 21 seconds, pinned Sinquah Nelson (Pine Ridge) in 39 seconds, was pinned by Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) in 2:24, lost to Korbyn Coots (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 16-0. Record: 1-3. Place: sixth.
120: John Jeffery was pinned by Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) in 3 minutes 52 seconds, defeated Alejandro Martinez (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 13-2, pinned Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) in 2:21. Record: 2-1. Place: third.
126: Parker Graveman pinned Riggin Lutter (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 33 seconds, lost to Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 10-0, defeated Ian Fleming (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 11-2, lost to Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) 5-2. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
132: Dagoberto Rodriguez pinned Braden Huffman (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 2 minutes 31 seconds, was pinned by Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) in 1:40, pinned Jory Olson (Belle Fourche) in 4:14, was pinned by Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) in 2:03. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
138: Kaden Gonzales lost to Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Lakota Tech) 10-1, pinned William Thompson (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 2 minutes 13 seconds, lost to Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 6-1, defeated Tate Winter (Rapid City Central) by injury default. Record: 2-2. Place: fifth.
145: Aiden Kracht defeated Antoine Running Bear (Lakota Tech) 17-0, was pinned by Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) in 3 minutes 54 seconds, defeated Owyn Schreder (Belle Fourche) 7-5, defeated Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) 14-1. Record: 3-1. Place: third.
152: Dominick Mills was pinned by Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) in 45 seconds, pinned Daniel Davis (Pine Ridge) in 2 minutes 31 seconds, was pinned by Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) in 46 seconds, lost to Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) 4-1. Record: 1-3. Place: sixth.
160: Jacob Ellingson defeated Aiden Russell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 6-3, was pinned by Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) in 4 minutes 41 seconds, pinned Wicahpe Pulliam-Whirlwindhorse (Little Wound) in 26 seconds, lost to Zhoel Irion (Sturgis Brown) 7-4. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
170: Mason Schlup pinned Andrew Tonsager (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 35 seconds, defeated Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) 13-10, lost to Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) 11-5. Record: 2-1. Place: second.
220: Asher Peil pinned Alex Wells (Rapid City Central) in 3 minutes 47 seconds, defeated Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 4-0, was pinned by Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) in 1 minute 13 seconds. Record: 2-1. Place: second.
285: Alex Cudmore was pinned by Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis Brown) in 3 minutes 44 seconds, was pinned by Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) in 3:53, was pinned by Bradley Dupris, Jr. (Pine Ridge) in 3:00. Record: 0-3. Place: sixth.
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall defeated Korbyn Coots (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 7-4, was pinned by Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) in 2 minutes 40 seconds, pinned Michael Zoller (Spearfish) in 2:24, lost to Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 10-6. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
113: Toarin Humble pinned Carson Mitchell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 3 minutes 23 seconds, was pinned by Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) in 42 seconds, defeated Derek Merrival (Lakota Tech) 17-0, was pinned by Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) in 1:35. Record: 2-2. Place: fourth.
120: Alexander Norlin was pinned by Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) in 2 minutes 20 seconds, lost to Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 16-0, won by forfeit over Alejandro Martinez (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood). Record: 1-2. Place: fifth.
126: Riggin Lutter was pinned by Parker Graveman (Spearfish) in 1 minute 33 seconds, defeated Luke White Hawk (Pine Ridge) by forfeit, was pinned by Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) in 47 seconds, was pinned by Ian Fleming (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 16 seconds. Record: 1-3. Place: sixth.
132: Jory Olson was pinned by Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) in 1 minute 54 seconds, was pinned by Dagoberto Rodriguez (Spearfish) in 4:14, was pinned by Braden Huffman (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 2:42. Record: 0-3. Place: sixth.
138: Riley Dighton pinned Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) in 1 minute 52 seconds, was pinned by Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) in 3:51. Record: 1-1. Place: second.
145: Owyn Schreder was pinned by Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) in 4 minutes 55 seconds, pinned Carson Hicks (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 2:16, lost to Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 7-5, was pinned by Semni Big Crow (Pine Ridge) in 2:40. Record: 1-3. Place: sixth.
152: Thomas McCoy pinned Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) in 3 minutes 5 seconds, lost to Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 3-2, pinned Dominick Mills (Spearfish) in 46 seconds, defeated Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis Brown) 4-0. Record: 3-1. Place: third.
160: Spencer Bush-Graslie was pinned by Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) in 2 minutes 21 seconds, was pinned by Aiden Russell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 47 seconds. Record: 0-2.
170: Andrew Tonsager was pinned by Mason Schlup (Spearfish) in 1 minute 35 seconds, was pinned by Casen Tibbetts (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 2:48, was pinned by Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) in 2:07. Record: 0-3. Place: sixth.
182: Lucas Green was pinned by Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) in 1 minute 1 second, lost to Kolt Fox (Lakota Tech) 8-3, pinned Jesse Hagen (Pine Ridge) in 2:35. Record: 1-2. Place: fifth.
195: Gunnar Geib was pinned by Sylvan Kent (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 5 minutes 27 seconds, pinned Mahpiya Mesteth (Lakota Tech) in 48 seconds, was pinned by Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) in 23 seconds, pinned Tayvion Rooks (Little Wound) in 1:38. Record: 2-2. Place: fifth.
220: Lucas Tonsager lost to Asher Peil (Spearfish) 4-0, pinned Jake Canaday (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) in 3 minutes 37 seconds, was pinned by Tate Crosswait (Rapid City Stevens) in 2 minutes 32 seconds. Record: 1-2. Place: fourth.
