RAPID CITY –— Area wrestlers competed at the Region 4A tournament Saturday, at Naasz gym in Rapid City.
For the first time since 2016, Sturgis Brown took the team title and qualified the entire team for the state tournament.
The Scoopers also came away with nine individual champions.
Sturgis Brown scored 294.5 points, followed by Rapid City Stevens with 256.5, Spearfish finished fourth with 127.5 points, and Belle Fourche placed sixth with 111.5 points.
Sturgis Brown senior Reese Jacobs won the 182-pound individual title, moving his season record to 45-0, and he captured the Sturgis Brown High School record for most career wins with 210.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach talked about the team hitting a goal by winning regions by 38 points and having his entire team qualify for the state tournament.
“Putting 14 wrestlers through to state is always the goal, and putting 12 into the finals was huge as far as the point race goes and winning those final matches can really set these kids up for some good stuff. You win a finals match and win the region you are guaranteed a top eight seed so we put ourselves in the best possible position we can,” said Abell. “Now it is just three days of hard practice and then showtime. The work is done, and now we just have fun and cut loose and see what we can do.”
Korbin Bunch (106 pounds), Teryn Zebroski (113 pounds), Dee Daniels (126 pounds), Thayne Elshere (138 pounds), Kalvin Ketelsen (145), Preston Ray (170), Reese Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195 pounds) and Zak Juelfs (220 pounds) claimed individual titles, and Tegan Zebroski (120 pounds), Beau Peters (132 pounds) and Dakarai Osborne (285) all took second. Zhoel Irion (160 pounds) placed third and Dawson Inhofer (152 pounds) brought home fourth.
Elshere, a senior, with a record of 29-9 won his championship match in a battle with Dighton from Belle Fourche.
“It was pretty cool, the kid (Dighton) is really tough and we got into a scramble and both were scoring points, it was a good match,” said Elshere.
John Bokker, Spearfish’s coach talked about his team’s performance at the region tournament.
“I thought we wrestled pretty good today. We had hoped to get eight in to state and we got seven, so I am happy with that. Mason (Schlup) wrestled really well today and was in all of his matches, and it was the first time he has beat Mitsos from Stevens this year,” said Bokker. “It is a good time to start peaking. It is a crazy match up in our region with John (Jeffery) at 120 pounds, three of the top four guys in state here, it can go anyway at any time. It is a match up and style thing,”
Bokker talked about the team’s expectations at the state tournament.
“I hope to get a couple guys placing this year. We did not have anyone returning as a place winner from last year, so it will be nice to get some of those guys in there.”
The Spartans qualified seven wrestlers for state: Jeffery (120 pounds) in third place; Parker Graveman (126 pounds) in fourth place; Dago Rodriguez (132 pounds); in fourth place, Aiden Kracht (145 pounds) in third; Jacob Elingson (160 pounds) placed fourth; Schlup (170 pounds) placed second; and Asher Peil (220 pounds) placed second.
Schlup, a Spartan senior wrestler, has a record of 21-18.
“I did pretty good, finished strong, and maybe could have done a little better against Preston (Ray). My goal is top six in state this year,” said Schlup.
Qualifying for the state tournament for Belle Fourche are: Logan Tyndall (106 pounds) in fourth place; Toarin Humble (113 pounds) in fourth; Riley Dighton (138 pounds) in second; Thomas McCoy (152 pounds) in third place; and Lucas Tonsager (220 pounds) in fourth.
McCoy, a Belle Fourche senior, has a record of 29-7.
“The day went alright. I definitely should have placed higher, but all-and-all our team did OK,” said McCoy.
The Class A state individual wrestling tournament will be Thursday and Friday at the Monument, in Rapid City.
The Scoopers are the third seed in the dual tournament, to be held Saturday at The Monument, and will face Harrisburg in the first round.
For match-by-match results for Sturgis Brown, Spearfish, and Belle Fourche wrestlers, go to bhpioneer.com.
