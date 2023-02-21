4. region wrestle.JPG

Thomas McCoy, of Belle Fourche, left, and Dawson Inhofer  of Sturgis Brown battle for position during the third place match at Regions on Saturday at Naasz gym. McCoy won the match by decision, 4-0.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY –— Area wrestlers competed at the Region 4A tournament Saturday, at Naasz gym in Rapid City.  

For the first time since 2016, Sturgis Brown took the team title and qualified the entire team for the state tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.