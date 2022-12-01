The Sturgis Brown High School girls’ and boys’ wrestling teams held wrestle offs Sunday in Sturgis. A total of 40 athletes battle for spots on the varsity wrestling team.
Pictured clockwise from the top: Pictured are the Lady Scooper varsity wrestling team based on the wrestle offs on Nov. 27, from the left: 120 pounds — Brooklynn Baird; 126 pounds — Madison Snyder; 132 pounds — Callyn Longanecker; 138 pounds — Brooklyn Brant; 170 pounds — Trinity Davis; 190 pounds — Abbie Culver. Not pictured is 113 pounds — Shae Irion.
Maverick Simons wrestles Gavin Werlinger for the 145 pound varsity position on Sunday at the Sturgis Brown High School West Gym
Reese Jacobs and Aiden Werlinger have an exhibition match during the wrestle offs on Sunday at the West Gym.
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown wrestling team held 24 matches on Sunday at the high school gym, with 40 athletes battling for a spot on the varsity team that will be competing this weekend in the season opener, Friday and Saturday, at the Mandan Tournament in North Dakota
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach, said this years wrestle off’s featured several weight classes, with four wrestlers battling for the varsity spot.
The public was invited to attend and preview the Scoopers wrestling teams.
“I was very excited to see our depth in some weight classes. Close wrestle off matches means our team depth is getting better. I understand the kids that lost matches tonight are bummed, but they have to understand it shows great potential for our teams future and our ability to plug kids in and not miss a beat,” said Abell. “I was also impressed with our conditioning tonight. It’s nice to let the kids get out there and blow their lungs out one time before our first real competition. I’m excited to get everyone on the mat next weekend and see where we sit amongst some of very good teams.”
