STURGIS –— The Sturgis Brown volleyball team swept the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 25-21, 25-14, and 25-18 on senior night Tuesday, at the West Gym in Sturgis.
“We knew it was going to be a battle coming in and the girls’ really stepped up, and Avreigh Long helped at the end of the first set with her serves,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “Everyone played together so well tonight.”
In the first set, the score was tied seven times, and the Scoopers were down by four-points.
Then Long served up six points to help Sturgis Brown win the first set 25-21.
Rachael Banks served up the first five-points in the second set to get the Scoopers a great start, followed later by four-points served up by Taesha Monahan, giving Sturgis Brown a quick 25-14 win, and a two sets to none lead in the match.”
“Rachael (Banks) definitely started us off with great serves and two aces right away, and we just continued to attack the ball, and that is one thing that we have struggled with this season, and they definitely kept doing it tonight,” added Cano.
Both teams battled to get the win in the third set, with the score being tied seven times with the final tie at 17-17.
Banks served up nine straight points, with two aces, giving the Scoopers the win, 25-18, and the match.
“We were battling with them in the third set, Norah (Iverson) was hitting the ball well, and so was Emmie (Sargent), so we were just trying to feed the girls that were getting us kills and that kept our servers going,” Cano said.
Cano said this.season has been a trying one for the Scoopers.
“We had a good year, lots of tough wins and losses, and everything just came together at the end and a great way to finish the season,” Cano said.
Sturgis Brown ended its season with a record of 5-25.
