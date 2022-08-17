Scooper soccer team opens season with a 10-0 win over Hot Springs

Dash Schuster, of Sturgis Brown, drills a ball past Hot Springs Luke Haertel for a score during Saturday's game in Hot Springs. The Scoopers won 10-0

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts 

HOT SPRINGS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys soccer team opened their season with a 10-0 win over the Hot Springs Bison, Saturday, in Hot Springs.  

“This was a nice first game, with a bunch of new players to our team, replacing eight starters from last season, it is good to see the team move well,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Browns head soccer coach. “From my vantage point, I saw great shape the entire game, with only a few moments that weren’t but that is going to happen,”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.