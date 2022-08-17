Scooper soccer team opens season with a 10-0 win over Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys soccer team opened their season with a 10-0 win over the Hot Springs Bison, Saturday, in Hot Springs.
“This was a nice first game, with a bunch of new players to our team, replacing eight starters from last season, it is good to see the team move well,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Browns head soccer coach. “From my vantage point, I saw great shape the entire game, with only a few moments that weren’t but that is going to happen,”
Luke Hosman opened the scoring for the season with a goal with just over three minutes off the clock followed by four goals in the first twenty minutes of play.
At half time, the score was 7-0 and the 10 goal rule ended the game at 60 minutes.
Scoring for the Scoopers was Luke Hosman (2), Dean Gebbie (1), Carsen Wolter (2), Talan Kullbom (2), Dash Schuster (2), and Caleb Allen (1).
“The whole point of our formation is to distribute the ball, lots of attackers, and even our defenders come out of nowhere sometimes and it is nice to see them moving around, very little hero ball or me ball today, and it really felt like a team and that is what we want every game,” Louder said.
Carson Wolter, the leading scorer for Sturgis last season had a great game with two goals and one assist.
“It was a pretty fun game and with it being the first game we were kind of shaking the rust off and figuring out each other as a team,” said Wolter.
Talan Kullbom, a junior middle fielder, had two goals commented on the game.
“It was great, we had a lot of runs, we could have done a better job of dropping it back to our goalie and then finding the thru balls, but overall good success, and we did really well,” said Kullbom.
Scoopers assistant coach Paul Smith said, “The game was fueled by great passing and unselfish play.”
The Scoopers are back in action on Friday when they will face Mitchell at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
