STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys’ soccer team held its year end awards banquet Nov. 14, recognizing those individuals that excelled during the 2022 season.  

Coach Tyler Louder and Paul Smith presented the awards to 21 athletes who lettered during the season, and All-Black Hills Conference (BHC) players Carsen Wolter, Ty Ferguson, and Talan Kullbom were also recognized.

