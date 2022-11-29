The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team held its year end awards banquet Nov. 14, in Sturgis. Pictured from left, Ray Henderson, Sturgis Alumni soccer player presented the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award to Ty Ferguson on Tuesday at the year-end banquet.
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys’ soccer team held its year end awards banquet Nov. 14, recognizing those individuals that excelled during the 2022 season.
Coach Tyler Louder and Paul Smith presented the awards to 21 athletes who lettered during the season, and All-Black Hills Conference (BHC) players Carsen Wolter, Ty Ferguson, and Talan Kullbom were also recognized.
Carson Wolter led the Scoopers in scoring with nine goals, and was awarded the Golden Boot Award. Luke Hosman followed with seven goals to take home the Silver Boot Award.
Louder talked about the three seniors that gave it their all this season.
“These seniors worked their tales off every day, we had one injured almost all season and stayed committed and kept working, we have one that is constantly positive, not a negative things said from him, and would step in when the captains were gone and got things done,” said Louder. “We were a gritty team, we proved a lot of people wrong, beat teams that we were supposed to beat, and they gave it their all, and these three wanted to compete this year and they really stepped up. I am so proud of them and it is a sad moment to lose these three.”
Individual award winners were: Caleb Allen, Newcomer of the Year
Karsen Berndt, Playmaker of the Year
Graden Glodt, J.V. Defensive Player of the Year
Ty Ferguson, Varsity Defensive Player of the Year
Matt Allen, J.V. Defensive Player of the Year
Carsen Wolter, Offensive Player of the Year
Cindy Ferguson and Tim Potts, Moments of the Year
Carson Oedekoven, Legacy Award
Karsen Berndt, Varsity Goal of the Year
Elliot Smith, J.V. Goal of the Year
Quinn Bruch, Most Improved
Karsen Wolter, Golden Boot Award;
Luke Hosman, Silver Boot of the Year
Tayten Smeenk, Spirit Award
Ryne Bostrom, Leadership Award
Ty Ferguson, Most Valuable Player.
The Scoopers ended the season with a 6-8-1 record.
