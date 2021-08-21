Scooper soccer send off

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — A send off gathering for the boys Sturgis soccer team was hosted at Sturgis Coffee with breakfast by Loud American on Friday in Sturgis before leaving for the season opener against the Huron Tigers. Paige McPherson, three time Olympian in taekwondo, spoke to the group and wished them well.

