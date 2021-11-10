STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team held its annual awards night banquet Nov. 4 at Sturgis’ Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis.
The coaching staff talked about the team and the season and announced the following awards.
Newcomer of the year: Christian Lemcke
Most improved junior varsity player: Elliot Smith
Defensive junior varsity player of the year: Xavian Lalicker
Varsity defensive player of the year: Dominik Smith
Goal of the year: Carson Wolter
Moment of the year: Ray Henderson
Playmaker of the year: Carson Wolter
SDHSSCA Academic All-State Team: Cruz Chavez, Ray Henderson, Brock Foster, Carson Pankratz, Dominik Smith, and Evan Johnson
Junior varsity Most Valuable Player: Luke Hosman
All Conference: Ray Henderson and Carson Wolter
2021 Spirit award: Talon Kullbom
Leadership award: Ray Henderson and Dominik Smith
Varsity Most Valuable Player: Ray Henderson.
The senior players were recognized and awarded team USA jerseys for the contribution to four years of Sturgis Brown soccer. Senior players include: Carson Pankratz, Evan Johnson, Ray Henderson, Jonas Perez, Cruz Chavez, Ben Doten, Brock Foster, and Dominik Smith.
The last award of the night was the most valuable player and it was awarded to Ray Henderson. “This award is just not about how good of a player they are, but it is about the type of leader they are, if they are a good friend, and when practice is over, just help out everyone, and really worked with the coaching staff, and how respected they are to the officials. This year, it is awarded to Ray Henderson,” said Louder.
