Scooper grapplers staying home

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown wrestlers will not travel to West Central, Madison, or Hot Springs this weekend so team members may get healthy and let a flu bug finish its course.
Sturgis Brown High School Activities Director Todd Palmer posted the announcement on the high school’s website Thursday afternoon.
“With the illness that has gone through the room this week, it did not seem wise or appropriate to travel and possibly transmit the virus to other schools,” Palmer said in the release. He added he did not want to put the Scoopers in a situation where, due to the illness, they were unable to compete at their highest level.
Palmer went on to say the decision was not made lightly.
“We will use this time to get healthy and stronger for the January grind and February push to the State Tournament,” Palmer’s release concluded.
