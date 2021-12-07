Scooper grapplers 4th at Mandan Tourney

MANDAN, N.D. — The 50th annual Mandan Lions Wrestling Tournament was held Saturday in Mandan, N.D.
Sturgis Brown finished fourth in the team standings, 55 points behind first place Rapid City Stevens.
Kelton Olson (132 pounds) and Reese Jacobs (170 pounds) won individual titles for the Scoopers.
Team standings, along with Top 5 in each weight class as well as Sturgis Brown placers follow.
Team Scores: 1. Rapid City Stevens, 368.5;2. Bismarck, 325.0; 3. T. F. Riggs 321.0; 4. Sturgis Brown, 313.5; and 5. Legacy, 200.5
WEIGHT CLASS 106: 1. Nicolas Enzminger, Legacy; 2. Alex Oedekoven, T.F. Riggs; 3. Corbin Zent, Rapid City Stevens; 4. Teryn Zebroski, Sturgis Brown; and 5. Michael Jenkins, Moorhead
WEIGHT CLASS 113: 1. Ben Deforest, Bismarck; 2. Tegan Zebroski, Sturgis Brown; 3. Lincoln Schoenhard, T.F. Riggs; 4. Mason Zent, Rapid City Stevens; and 5. Kyler Schalesky, Hettinger
WEIGHT CLASS 120: 1. Jack Schoenhard, Rapid City Stevens; 2. Noah Williams, T.F. Riggs; 3. Noah Savageau, Bismarck; 4. Jace Andersen, Killdeer; and 5. Beau Peters, Sturgis Brown
WEIGHT CLASS 126: 1. Logan Graf, Rapid City Stevens; 2. Marquis Richter, Mandan; 3. Nate Williams, T.F. Riggs; 4. Dee Daniels, Sturgis Brown; and 5. Sean Christopherson, West Fargo
WEIGHT CLASS 132: 1. Kelton Olson Sturgis Brown; 2. Kaden DeCoteau Century; 3. Jesse Thompson Legacy; 4. Cole Irwin West Fargo; and 5. Tristan Spencer T.F. Riggs
WEIGHT CLASS 138: 1. Blake Judson, T.F. Riggs; 2. Mark Simons, Sturgis Brown; 3. Bryan Roselles, Rapid City Stevens; 4. Cade Warbis, Hettinger; 5. Brody Ferderer, Century; and 5. John Richter, St. Mary’s
WEIGHT CLASS 145: 1. L.J. Araujo, Bismarck; 2. Isaac Felchle, St. Mary’s; 3. Chase Carda, T.F. Riggs; 4. Gus Bombach, Killdeer; 5. Caleb Allen, Rapid City Stevens: and 6. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown
WEIGHT CLASS 152: 1. Nicholas Anderson, West Fargo; 2. Tim Kadrmas, Legacy; 3. Deegan Houska, T.F. Riggs; 4. Corter Doney, Rapid City Stevens; and 5. Cole Radenz, Century
WEIGHT CLASS 160: 1. Riley Benson, Rapid City Stevens; 2. Draken Stugelmeyer, Legacy; 3. Tyler Porter, West Fargo; 4. Tyrus Jangula, Bismarck; 5. ConnerAndress Hettinger; and 6. Preston Ray, Sturgis Brown
WEIGHT CLASS 170: 1. Reese Jacobs, Sturgis Brown; 2. Kaden Renner, Bismarck; 3. Aaron Magnell, West Fargo; 4. Jeron Martz, Rapid City Stevens; and 5. Ole Taylor Century
WEIGHT CLASS 182: 1. Brock Fettig, Bismarck; 2. Tristan Pekas, Hettinger; 3. Kaleb Porter, West Fargo; 4. Tanner VanScoy, Rapid City Stevens; and 5. Chance Carda, T.F. Riggs
WEIGHT CLASS 195: 1. Ben Nagel, Bismarck; 2. Chance Gries, Century; 3. Aiden Werlinger, Sturgis Brown; 4. Ethan Mitchell, Legacy; and 5. Kadin Nelson, Rapid City Stevens
WEIGHT CLASS 220: 1. Nick Windsor, St. Mary’s; 2. Zak Juelfs, Sturgis Brown; 3. Gavin Stotts, T.F. Riggs; 4. Kaien Strong, Rapid City Stevens; and 5. Bowden Hasbrouck, Hettinger
WEIGHT CLASS 285: 1. Ben Roundy, Killdeer; 2. Colton Lauen, Rapid City Stevens; 3. Seth Gerhardt, Mandan; 4. Brayden Moran, Bismarck: and 5. Jack Weikum, St. Mary’s
Most Falls: AJ Araujo, Bismarck, seven falls in 15:37
Oustanding Wrestler: Brock Fettig, Bismarck High
Zachmeier Award: Jack Schoenhard, Rapid City Stevens
