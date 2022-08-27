PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper soccer team fell to the Pierre Lady Governors, 2-0, Thursday, in Pierre.
“It was a well fought game, with traveling here and Pierre is a tough team,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Browns head soccer coach. “Our number one goal was to compete, and we know we are going to make mistakes, but we are figuring out how to fix them, and the girls did a wonderful job,”
The first half of the game was controlled by Pierre with 10 shots on goal and their aggressive defense kept the Lady Scoopers from getting a shot on their goal.
Sturgis Browns Nellie Wetsit had five saves in the first half and the game was tied 0-0 at half.
The Lady Governors scored their first goal with 24 minutes left in the game and then again with just over four minutes left in the game for the win 2-0.
The Scoopers ended up with four shots on the goal in the second half but just could not get it in the net.
Wetsit, Sturgis Brown’s goal keeper, ended the game with 10 saves on 18 shots.
“Pierre got a goal that just sneaked underneath us, which was unfortunate but we kept our head up, kept going strong,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are proud of the girls’ performance today, and we will just continue to work on the small things and get better.”
The Lady Scoopers are back in action Sept. 1 when they travel to Rapid City to face the Lady Cobblers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.