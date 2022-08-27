Soccer

Sturgis Brown’s Sawyer Dennis battles around Pierre Governor defender Grace Richter during the game on Thursday, in Pierre. Pierre won 2-0. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper soccer team fell to the Pierre Lady Governors, 2-0, Thursday, in Pierre.

“It was a well fought game, with traveling here and Pierre is a tough team,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Browns head soccer coach. “Our number one goal was to compete, and we know we are going to make mistakes, but we are figuring out how to fix them, and the girls did a wonderful job,”

