Scooper girls fall to Lady Crusaders 67-25

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girls’ basketball team fell to the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders, 67-25, Thursday at the West gym at Sturgis Brown High School.
“I was pleased with how our team came out, how well we moved the ball, and the fact that we took care of the press. I know that 25 turnovers is a lot, but against a team like Red Cloud, it could have been 40,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “I thought defensively, I know the score doesn’t show it because they shoot so well, but I thought we moved and rotated very well.”
The Lady Crusaders were on fire and lit up the scoreboard with five 3-pointers and scoring a total of 29 points in the first quarter.
Tatum Ligtenberg and Kaylee Whatley together added seven points for Sturgis Brown, leaving the score at the end of the first quarter, 29-7, in favor of Sturgis Brown.
In the second quarter, five Scoopers got on the board for nine points and held the Lady Crusaders to 11 points, giving Red Cloud a 40-16 lead at the half.
Red Cloud outscored Sturgis Brown 13-3 in the third, and 14-6, in the fourth, giving Red Cloud the win 67-25.
“It is always hard coming to play Sturgis. We knew that Whatley girl is tough and is good.We have watched them, and sometimes they look really good and other times not quite as good, so it just matters what team comes out tonight,” said Matt Rama, Red Cloud ‘s head coach. “We were able to get some pressure on them and they turned the ball over early, and that was the big difference.”
Proefrock said Sturgis Brown’s priority for the rest of the season is to make the SoDak 16 Tournament.
“Moving into the next few games that we need to win to get into the SoDak 16 is our focus,” said Proefrock.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Whatley with 11 points, followed by Ligtenberg with five points.
The Scoopers were nine of 50 from the field for 18% shooting, and six of 10 from the free throw line for 60%, to go along with25 turnovers, and 31 rebounds.
Proefrock talked about the performance of Jordan Derby, a 6-foot-2 senior for Red Cloud.
“When you (Derby) are that tall and that strong, and being able to catch and shoot on the offensive end, that makes it really hard for us to get anything going, whether offensive rebounding or any type of post action. She was a problem for us defensively,” Proefrock said.
Proefrock praised Ligtenberg’s performance.
“Tatum (Ligtenberg) is one of our best defenders, night in and out, shooting the ball fairly well from the three point line, and she is always giving a legitimate 100% and does her role and does it well,” added Proefrock.
The Scoopers are back in action on Tuesday and will host the Douglas Patriots at the West gym at Sturgis Brown High School.
