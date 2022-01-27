Scooper girls fall 52-43 to Hill City Rangers

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girls’ basketball team fell, 52-43, to the Hill City Rangers on senior recognition night, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“I thought we came out the first quarter and played a really solid quarter, which you expect on senior night, but the second quarter was the complete opposite and got us in a deficit, down by four,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “I thought the second half we played hard and kept things down, and they hit shots, and the game is really easy when you hit shots.”
The Rangers opened the scoring with Whitney Edwards with a free throw, followed by an 8-0 run by the Scoopers, helping give Sturgis Brown a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Edwards made two field goals for Hill City to open the second quarter.
A long 3-pointer from Sturgis Brown’s Tatum Ligtenberg kept the Scoopers on top, 17-10.
Sturgis Brown would not score again in the second quarter, while the Rangers went on an 11-0 run, helping them lead 21-17 at the half.
“We came into the first quarter and wasn’t really ready to play. We have to figure out how to come out focused and ready to play,” said Wade Ginsbach, Hill City’s head coach. “They jumped on us and was near a 10-point lead right off the bat, and then we started to get in our groove. We locked in and challenged them in the second quarter and they responded.”
In the third quarter, the Rangers put up 17 points, while Sturgis Brown scored just seven points, giving Hill City a 38-24 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Kaylee Whatley scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and Reese Ludwick, Joellen Cano, and Lexi Long combined for 19 points, while the Rangers scored 14 points, but Hill City held on for the win, 52-43.
The leading scorer for the Scoopers was Whatley with 12 points, followed by Ludwick with 11 points and Cano with six points.
Whatley scored eight points late in the fourth quarter, but a little to late.
“That is my challenge to Kaylee is to do that in all four quarters as she is definitely capable, and she was so aggressive in the fourth quarter. Reese (Ludwick) played hard and did her role by scoring 11 points as she has all season and done it well and we need her to do it every game to compete,” said Proefrock.
The Rangers were led in scoring by Edwards with 14 points, followed by Lillie Ross with 11 points, and Abby Siemonsma with eight points.
“Edwards is solid for us. She has started every game for us since eighth grade, and she scored her 1,000 point tonight. She is consistent, and averages around 10 points per game for the past five years, so we can rely on her to lead by example,” said Ginsbach.
The Scoopers are now 2-11 on the season and will travel to Rapid City on Thursday, to take on St. Thomas More.
