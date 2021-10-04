Scooper football team wins homecoming game, 45-21

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team got their first win of the season, on homecoming night, defeating Belle Fourche, 45-21, Friday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
In the first quarter of play, both teams moved the ball and had five first downs but neither team could get the ball in the end zone so the game was scoreless at the end of one quarter of play.
The first play in the second quarter, Dominik Smith kicked a 40 yard field goal, giving Sturgis Brown the lead, 3-0.
Just minutes later, the Scoopers had a tough snap and the Broncs got a safety, followed by at touchdown run by Devin Nowowiejeski, to give Belle Fourche the lead, 8-3.
Sturgis Brown started the next drive on their 37-yard line. Owen Cass threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Harrison with five minutes left in the quarter, the kick for the point after touchdown was good, and the Scoopers regained the lead, 10-8.
The Broncs went on a 10 play drive that ended up on the Sturgis Brown 15-yard line and with 47 seconds left in the half, Anthony Staley kicked a 32 yard field goal, giving the Broncs the lead at half time 11-10.
Coach Koletzky talked about the adjustments made at half time and the teams performance.
“We just have to stop being fancy on offense and just feed Berndt the football, and we had a big second half. Our offensive line started gelling together and got Konner rolling,” said Koletzky. “Sometimes us coaches make the game really complicated and it may come down to just running a block and it was nice to see our offense put it together and move the football in the second half and the defense settled down a bit.”
In the third quarter Cass ran in a touchdown from 13 yards out. Anthony Staley came right back and hit another field goal from 27 yards making the score 17-14 in favor of Sturgis Brown.
With only 47 seconds on the clock, Cass threw another pass for seven yards to Harrison, and with the extra point, Sturgis Brown led 24-14 after three quarters..
Konner Berndt had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter along with Harrison catching a 47 yard pass from Cass, with all points after being good, and the Scoopers increased their lead to 45-14.
Andrew Newlander, Belle Fourche, had a two yard run late in the fourth along with the kick after being good, making the final score 45-21, in favor of the Scoopers.
Berndt had 24 carries for 366 yards and two touchdowns.
“I am just so glad we won and were able to finish and come out on top instead of just being short like we have been a couple times, and I am just so excited,” said Berndt.
Koletzky was asked if the rushing yards by Berndt was a school record with 366 yards.
“For us it has been a long time since we had a 300 yard rusher, and we will see, but Konner had a heck of a night, he works hard and deserves a lot of credit as does our offensive line,” Koletzky said.
Broncs head coach Scott Slotten said his team gave up too many yards on the ground.
”Our boys competed for two and a half quarters, but you can not have a running back get 380 yards rushing, we did not execute the defensive game plan very well,” said Slotten. “We let them run underneath us and we tackled like crap and when you do that, 380 yards happen on you. It is tough, we were banged up going into the game and then we have a few other key players get banged up and it showed.”
Sturgis Brown ended the game with 561 yards of offense, and no turnovers, but had ten penalties for 90 yards.
“Hats off to Sturgis, and their offensive line and the running back really kicked our butts, he broke probably 40 tackles on the night and his jump cuts were juking everyone, we just have to get better,” said Slotten. “The kids that are healthy will work hard this week. We have a tough game on Friday against Saint Thomas More, and we got to have a good week, and get some kids healthy again,”
Belle Fourche had 284 yards total offense.
Nowowiejeski had 27 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown for the Broncs
The Scoopers (1-5) are back in action on Friday when they travel to Yankton to take on the Bucks. The Broncs (2-4) will face Saint Thomas More on Friday.
