Scooper football team finishes 4-6, and looks to future

Owen Cass, Sturgis Brown’s senior quarterback, launches a pass while under pressure from a Rapid City Central Cobblers defender during a game earlier this season in Rapid City. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown football team’s season came to an end in the first round of the SoDak 16 playoffs with a loss to the number one seeded Pierre Governors.
The Scoopers started the year with a big win over the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 38-0, to win the Rushmore Bowl for the first time in a number of years.
Another big win over Aberdeen Central, 18-13, and wins over Belle Fourche and the Douglas Patriots.
The Scoopers had several games that were very close but ended the season with a 4-6 record.
“We really had a great group of kids this year that worked hard all season but fell short in a few games,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “It comes down to finding those areas that we can get better to put us over the top in the close games. That is something as a coaching staff needs to be priority number one going into the off-season.”
Owen Cass, the Scoopers senior quarterback threw for 1,886 yards and had a completion rate of 52.45%, which was up from 1,329 yards and a 49.78 percent completion last season. He threw 20 touchdown passes, and said it was overall a fun season.
“I thought that we had a pretty successful season and there’s a lot of good moments to look back on. We had a lot of fun and that’s all you can really ask for,” said Cass.
Gunner Rohloff, another senior, led the Scoopers in rushing with 883 yards, with 133 carries and had ten touchdowns. Owen Udager followed Rohloff with 54 carries and gained 250 yards. Reese Jacobs, had a total of 87 tackles, solo or assists, followed by Gavin Sundstrom with 62 tackles.
Tyan Buus led the Scoopers in receiving with 793 yards, 54 catches, and 12 touchdowns.
Buus was followed by Reese Jacobs with 10 carries for 451 yards.
Sully Jost was three-of four on field goals and nine for 11 on extra points for 81%. Elliot Smith also was 1/1 on field goals and 7/12 on extra points.
Goals set at the beginning of the year was less turnovers and that goal was achieved with 17 turnoversthis season compared to 25 last season.
The coaches had set goals early in the season and emphasizing getting 1 percent better in five areas.
The weightroom, on the field effort, classroom effort and attitude with the teachers, eating right and sleeping right.
“Being consistent has a lot to do with improving in those five areas so that our kids can get past the plateau of latent potential, too many times you see players loose motivation to build those good habits because they don’t see immediate results., “ Koletzky said. It’s not the fact that they have lost the ability to improve but the consistency that needs to improve.”
The Scoopers have 13 juniors on this year’s roster that have seen a lot of varsity action this season.
He talked about the future of the Sturgis Brown football program.
“Great group of kids returning next year that have a lot of game reps the past two seasons. These kids bring a great attitude with them now it’s time to look at how we can take the next step as a program and I think a lot of that has to do with expectations as team in the weight room in the off-season and going into the summer,” Koletzky said.
Coach Koletzky said, “Tough part after a season is looking back and knowing that you will never see that particular group of boys together again. All of these men are on to bigger and better things but as a coach you know you are going to miss them and what they brought to your program.”
