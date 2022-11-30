Scooper football team finishes 4-6, and looks to future

Owen Cass, Sturgis Brown’s senior quarterback, launches a pass while under pressure from a Rapid City Central Cobblers defender during a game earlier this season in Rapid City. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown football team’s season came to an end in the first round of the SoDak 16 playoffs with a loss to the number one seeded Pierre Governors.

The Scoopers started the year with a big win over the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 38-0, to win the Rushmore Bowl for the first time in a number of years.

