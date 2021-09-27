Scooper football team falls to Stevens Raiders

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Scooper football team fell to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, 38-21, in the Rushmore Bowl on Friday at O’Hare stadium in Rapid City.
“We battled; I am proud of our efforts and some of our executions tonight. They did some things in the first half on defense that we had not seen, and it took us awhile to adjust to it,” Scoopers’ head coach Chris Koletzky said. “We had some guys go down with injuries and other guys filling in, but that was one thing that was positive: some guys got some playing time that haven’t, and that will just help us down the road.”
The Raiders capitalized on a Sturgis fumble early in the first quarter to get on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Easton Ogle, with the point after making the score 7-0.
Sturgis Brown answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive ending with Konner Berndt’s 13-yard touchdown run. The conversion forged a 7-7 tie.
Stevens scored a total of three touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second on runs by Ogle, Julian Scott, and Jed Jensen. The Raiders opened a 28-7 lead.
Scooper quarterback Owen Cass scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, with the conversion making the halftime score 28-14.
Early in the third quarter, Stevens’ Parker Messmer connected on a 30-yard field goal to move the score to 31-14.
Cass launched a pass to Hunter Harrison with just over a minute left in the third quarter for a 66-yard touchdown play.
The kick was good, pulling the Scoopers within 10 points, 31-21.
Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Uriah Glynn scored on a 26 yard run for the Raiders. The kick made the score 38-21, which stood as the final.
The game was filled with penalties. Stevens had 18 for 185 yards, and the Scoopers ended with nine for 90 yards.
“Ultimately we are not satisfied with the outcome, and one thing we have talked about is that we have to find a way to dig deeper, because being 0-5, is not fun. We have to find a way to bring some energy every day and get better at practice every day,” Koletzky said.
Sturgis Brown stats
Total yards: 287
Rushing: 28 carries for 67 yards. Leaders: Konner Berndt 17-67 and a 13 yard touchdown, Owen Cass 8-(-11) and a 2-yard touchdown
Passing: Cass 15 of 29 for 220 yards and one touchdown
Receiving leaders: Hunter Harrison 3 catches for 122 yards and a 66-yard touchdown, Braden Temple 5-35
Turnovers: two, a fumble and interception
Penalties: nine for 90 yards
Rapid City Stevens stats
Total yards: 355
Rushing: 26 carries for 156 yards. Leader: Uriah Glynn had 14-155 yards
Passing: Jed Jensen 10 of 17 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns
Receiving leader: Easton Ogle 2 catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns, Julian Scott 3-61
Turnovers: none
Penalties: 18 for 185 yards
The Scoopers are back in action on Friday and will host the Belle Fourche Broncs for the homecoming game at Woodle Field.
