Scooper football season comes to end

TEA — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ football team fell to the undefeated Tea Area Titans, 57-10, in the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs on Thursday at Tea.
“It’s not the way we wanted to end the season. We wished for a little more, better execution, and some things to go a little better for you in the first half, and they just didn’t,” Scoopers’ head coach Chris Koletzky said.
“It is kind of heartbreaking when you want to go out and you want to feel like you have a good fight. It’s not like we felt our boys didn’t give it everything they had, but the ball didn’t bounce our way, and we did not execute early and it sure doesn’t make us less proud of them. But as coaches, we hope for a little more success and to go out fighting,” Koletzky added.
The Scoopers were down early in the first quarter, with the Titans scoring three touchdowns and with the points after kick, left the score 21-0 in the first eight minutes of play.
Sturgis Brown scored with just over two minutes left in the first quarter on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Hunter Harrison. Dominik Smith’s extra point brought the Scoopers within 21-7 at quarter’s end.
The Titans capitalized on a Scooper interception and fumble and ended the second quarter scoring four more touchdowns, adding 28 additional points to leave the score at half time 49-7.
Neither team scored in the third quarter.
Smith kicked a 19-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game, taking the score to 49-10. The Titans scored a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game to take the final score to 57-10.
Harrison, a senior, had three receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.
“(Hunter) Harrison has maximized his effort, attitude, and his ability. We get everything out of him we ask for and has been one of our leaders this season and it was good to see him go out with a good game,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers ended the season with a 3-7 record and will miss the 17 seniors that played all season.
“It is hard at the end of the season, as we have been with these young men for the past four years and worked hard with them. We hoped they learned a few things in our program that they can use later in life, and it is heartbreaking for those seniors to be done,” said Koletzky.
The Titans are on a 21-game winning streak and will move on to the semi-final playoff game against the Yankton Bucks next Friday in Tea.
Sturgis Brown stats
Rushing: 14 runs with a net of zero yards
Passing: 188 yards. Hunter Harrison 3 receptions for 109 yards, Konner Berndt 1 for 36 yards.
Penalties: 3 for 25 yards
Possession time: 21 minutes 5 seconds
Tea Area stats
Rushing: 44 attempts for 343 yards. Jaxon Weber 11 for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Passing: 123 yards
Penalties: 6 for 34 yards
Possession time: 26 minutes 55 seconds
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.