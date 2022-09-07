Scooper football falls 36-22 to Mitchell

By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
MITCHELL -—The Sturgis Brown football team fell, 36-22, to Mitchell at the Kernel Bowl Saturday, at Joe Quintal Stadium, in Mitchell.
“It really came down to physicality in the second half, they found a formation that gave them some advantages and I told the kids we had some adjustments that we did but it came down to getting off the ball and stopping the run,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s football coach. “When you allow a quarterback sneak for five or six yards inside and they are powering on us and then we call the blitz on a third and long, and we were only down one touchdown, and blitzed right into their toss pass, and our defensive back blew the coverage and that was the dagger that basically ended the game. It all comes down to pressure points and we have to do our job and stop the run, when you show teams you can’t stop the run, you will see more and more of it.”
The Scoopers scored first following a fumble recovery in the first quarter on a hand off from Owen Cass to Gunner Rohloff, for a 39-yard run. The point after kick was missed, but the Scoopers led 6-0.
The Kernels answered with a touchdown with five minutes left in the quarter on a six-yard pass from Mick Dailey to Tyson Sabers. After the extra point Mitchell led 7-6,.
Mitchell led 14-6 when Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass scored from 17-yards out. Cass ran in the two-point conversion to tie the score at 14-14 at the half.
The Kernels scored with just over two minutes left in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass to Mick Dailey from Teryson Schulz. After the PAT Mitchell led 21-14.
The Scoopers answered back with an 18-yard pass from Cass to Tyan Buus for the score, with 57 seconds left in the third. Cass threw a quick high pass to Jake Vliem in the end zone for a two-point conversion to give the Scoopers the lead, 22-21, after three quarters of play.
Penalties and a fumble crippled the Scoopers in the fourth quarter, allowing two Kernel touchdowns, giving Mitchell the win, 36-22.
The Scoopers had six penalties for 60 yards and two turnovers. The Kernels had nine penalties for 100 yards.
Sturgis Brown’s Cass had 15 completions in 27 attempts for 173 yards, and one touchdown.
Rushing yards for the Scoopers was 131 yards, on 17 carries.
The Kernels had 42 carries for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and they completed 8 of 15 attempts in passing for 150 yards, and three touchdowns.
The Scoopers are now 1-1 on the season, and will host Aberdeen Central Saturday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
