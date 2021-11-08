Scooper FB team looks to future

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper football team ended the regular season with a record of 3-6, and fell to the top-seeded Tea Area Titans, 57-10, in the first round of the state Class 11AA playoffs
“When the schedule was released for the 2021 season, we knew very early that it wouldn’t take too long for us to find out what type of team we had,” Sturgis Brown head coach Chris Koletzky said.
“We played some very tough opponents the first few games. We struggled at times getting all three phases of our team executing at the same time,” he added.
Koletzky said Sturgis Brown executed very well at times in its season opener against Watertown but struggled to prevent big defensive plays and limit offensive turnovers. “This would prove to be the Achilles heel all season,” he added.
The Scoopers had a hard time matching up with Tea Area’s size, speed, and athleticism, according to Koletzky.
Koletzky said Sturgis Brown played one of its best games of the season against Pierre. “The offense controlled the clock at times and got the running game going well. The defense holding Pierre in check until halfway through the fourth quarter,” he added.
Archrival Spearfish defeated the Scoopers 21-19. Koletzky said Sturgis Brown learned a valuable lesson about always giving its best effort in practice, along with respecting the opponent.
The Scoopers won three out of their last five games and really saw the offense and Konnor Berndt take off.
“Reflecting on a tough early part of our season, I think it’s appropriate to commend our players for keeping a positive attitude and continuing to work hard each and every day. Their attitudes never wavered, and they kept improving until the last practice. That says a lot of the character this team brought this year,” said Koletzky.
Berndt led the team in rushing yards with 170 carries this season gaining 1,218 yards and 10 touchdowns. According to 605 sports, Berndt was the leading rusher in Class 11 AA this season. Berndt was close to several school record with 366 yards in one game and total yards for the season.
Reese Jacobs, a junior, led the team in tackles with 40 solo and 50 assists for a total of 90.
Owen Cass, the Scooper quarterback, threw for 1,329 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 185 rushing yards. Cass also completed 20 punts with an average of 29.1 yards.
The Sturgis Brown kicker, Dominik Smith, was six for eight on field goals, 19 of 21 on extra points, and finished with a total of 37 points. He also punted 27 times for an average of 29.52 yards.
Receiving for the Scoopers was led by Hunter Harrison with 33 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns, followed by Braden Temple with 31 catches for 288 yards and one touchdown.
Seven Sturgis Scooper football players made first-team selections for the Black Hills Conference: Berndt, Harrison, Brad Williams, Gunner Rohloff, Braden Temple, Tanner Ortlieb, and Reese Jacobs. The Scoopers also had honorable mention selections of Cass and Slade Keierleber.
The Scoopers will lose 17 seniors from this year’s team: Ortlieb, Caleb Dorn, Berndt, Caleb Pilatos, Smith, Temple, Paul Pulling, Madison Schaefer, Hayden Wright, Keierleber, Buck Fickbohm, Peter Pulling, Caleb Benson, Brad Williams, Zane Heller, Harrison, and Jonas Perez.
“It was such a great group of young men to be around these past four seasons. I think what really stands out with this group is their ability to be coachable right down to the last practice of the season. They always had a great attitude and gave great effort and think those are two very important things they can hang their hat on going into the next stages of their lives,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers shared the Black Hills Conference Mt. Rushmore Division title with Spearfish and St. Thomas More.
