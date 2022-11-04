Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers competitive cheer .jpg

The Sturgis Brown Scooper competitive cheer team recently completed its season.  Back from left:  Row: Kenadie Broderick, Natalie Walker, Brenna Whitford, Zara Wallace, Brooke Wuebben, McKyla Tarrant, Teran Biscaino, Paige Gorczewski, and Emma Jobgen. Front from left: Nevaeh Werlinger, Brylee Dillon, Christine Jordan, Ashley Standen, Kaylin Snow, Kira Willnerd, and Tania Biscaino. Breckin Esser and Mya Jordan are not pictured. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ competitive cheer team is young, had a great season in 2022, and looks to improve in the future.

Head coach Brooke Wuebben reflected on the campaign.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.