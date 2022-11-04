The Sturgis Brown Scooper competitive cheer team recently completed its season. Back from left: Row: Kenadie Broderick, Natalie Walker, Brenna Whitford, Zara Wallace, Brooke Wuebben, McKyla Tarrant, Teran Biscaino, Paige Gorczewski, and Emma Jobgen. Front from left: Nevaeh Werlinger, Brylee Dillon, Christine Jordan, Ashley Standen, Kaylin Snow, Kira Willnerd, and Tania Biscaino. Breckin Esser and Mya Jordan are not pictured. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ competitive cheer team is young, had a great season in 2022, and looks to improve in the future.
Head coach Brooke Wuebben reflected on the campaign.
“Overall the team had a great season. We had some injuries this year which put us back for a few competitions, but the girls worked well with the changes that had to be made and pushed through. I look forward to next year as I will have almost the whole team returning, and will hopefully get a few new additions,” Wuebben said.
The Scoopers had one senior, Mya Jordan, and Wuebben said she will be missed.
“She has the bubbliest spirit and the best attitude. She worked hard on and off that mat every day. She was also on the dance team, so she had double the work. She was nominated and selected for All-State Cheer Team and the All-State Dance Team. She will be greatly missed,” Wuebben said in describing Jordan.
This year’s team had 16 members. Taking leadership spots this season were Jordan and Kira Willnerd.
The cheer team placed at several tournaments, including a second-place finish at the Black Hills Conference meet and third-place finishes at the Sturgis Spirit Invitational and Custer Invitational.
Cheer tryouts for the winter sports are scheduled for Nov. 8-9 . Anyone interested is encouraged to attemd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.