Scooper boys soccer finishes with 4-9-1 record

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School boys’ soccer team ended the season with a 4-9-1 record, and fell just short of making the Class AA state playoffs.
Tyler Louder has now completed his seventh season as head coach, and he was pleased with the season although as a team did not accomplish some of the goals set out at the beginning of the season.
This year the team scored 31 goals, which was led by Carsen Wolter, a freshman, with eight; followed by Luke Hosman and Cruz Chavez both with four. Wolter also led in assists with seven.
“Last season, our team scored 52 goals (a school record) so this is was a downgrade that they expect to improve on next season,” Louder said.
Offensively this year, the Scoopers had 130 shots at the opposing goalie but converted about 24 percent for points.
“Confidence was the key for us. In the games we lacked it, we shot poorly, but the games we came out firing on all cylinders, we shot well,” said Louder. “We lost a good amount of players that rarely came off the field so there was some big shoes to fill. Our boys stepped up to the challenge and never backed down one time, even fighting at only 80 percent, or even our JV players stepping up to get some minutes, this team never stopped fighting.”
Christian Lemcke, a freshman goalkeeper, had 115 saves and was scored on by opponents 40 times.
Ray Henderson and Landon Hook, also played goal keeper and had a combined 38 saves. This was Lemcke’s first full season as a keeper in competitive soccer outdoors.
Louder said leadership roles this year included team captains, seniors Dominik Smith and Henderson, as well as sophomore captain Karsen Berndt.
“This group of captains took pride in their jobs as leaders. They never backed down from working with the newer players, or even talking to their peers as leaders. If something wasn’t working or we had issues, each one of these boys would come to us to problem solve, which just shows in their character and how much they care about both the team and the individuals around them,” Louder said.
Injuries that plagued the Scoopers started with Ty Ferguson missing 13 games, Carson Oedekoven — 7 games and 11 other varsity players who missed at least two games.
This was the most injured the Scoopers have been in Coach Louder’s seven years.
Eight seniors that will be missed include: Henderson, Carson Pankratz, Brock Foster, Chavez, Evan Johnson, Smith, Ben Doten, and Jonas Perez.
“These seniors were a hard working group. They all put in time in the off-season to get better, and worked with underclassman all season as mentors.
They fought each day for their spot on this team and to prove they can all step up and be physical leaders in a game,” added Louder.
The future looks positive as we have three juniors and seven sophomores he said can step up into leadership roles next season.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.