Scooper boys soccer finishes with 4-9-1 record

Kiana Tingley (Belle Fourche cheer squad): Tingley encourages her peers to perform their best. She would never let her team down and is constantly working on her skills to make them perfect. Last Thursday, she hit her extended partner stunt (holding another standing person above your head by yourself) with her flyer. Tingley gave quite literally all she had into her performance, helping Belle Fourche take second place.

Tyler Percy (Lead-Deadwood football): Percy, a defensive end, had six tackles, two sacks, and recovered two fumbles for touchdowns in a 26-6 homecoming victory over Custer.

Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish X-C): VanDeest placed first at the Black Hills Conference cross country meet last Thursday at the Tomahawk Country Club Golf Course. VanDeest finished with a time of 19:35, and she currently holds the fifth fastest time in Class AA for a 5k race.

Ethan Jensen (Belle Fourche boys soccer): Jensen scored a vital second half goal against Vermillion in the state quarterfinals that tied the game and sent it to overtime where the Broncs would go on to win the game in penalty kicks.

