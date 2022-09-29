Scooper boys’ soccer defeats Patriots 2-1

By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team won the last regular season game, 2-1, over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Monday, at the Dakota Fields, in Rapid City.
“It was a very physical, aggressive game, and I don’t think things were falling the way either team wanted, so more aggression came out and the game may have gotten out of hand,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “When we were in control and moving, we did fantastic, our movement was great. We had one mistake in the game and it resulted in their goal, but outside of that our defense was great, we did not back down physically, I am just happy they played aggressively and didn’t back down to the challenge.”
Sturgis Brown’s Karsen Berndt scored with six minutes left in the half, followed by a score from Luke Hosman with just over four minutes left in the half, to the Scoopers up, 2-0.
The Patriots responded with a goal by Daniel Wong just before half time leaving the score 2-1 at the break..
Neither team score in the second half, although both goalies were kept busy with Sturgis having 19 shots on goal, and Douglas with 12, and Sturgis Brown held on to win 2-1.
This was an aggressive physical game with both teams battling for seed position for the upcoming playoff games. There were six yellow cards and one red card during the game.
Ryne Bostrom, a senior on the Sturgis Brown team, shared his thoughts on the win on his last regular season game.
“I feel we really played good with a man down. We just held our own and played really good soccer,” said Bostrom. “We held the possession a lot, and it is hard for them to score when we had the ball most of the game,”
Sturgis Brown ends the season 6-7-1, and likely will travel to east river for the first playoff game Tuesday.
