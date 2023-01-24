LEAD — The Sturgis Brown boys basketball team won their first game of the season 68-41, over Lead-Deadwood Friday in Lead.

“I would say that we got off to a very slow start defensively and lost some discipline early. We just were not locked in at the beginning of the game like we needed to be,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach.  “Much better to start the second half. We need to use our defense to dictate the game and not rely on our offense to make up for poor defense.”

