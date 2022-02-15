Scooper boys defeat Hot Springs 42-35

STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team held on to the lead after a tough fourth quarter for a 42-35 win over the Hot Springs Bison on Friday in Sturgis.
“We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, so we had to lock down on (Camron) Maciejewski and (Braden) Grill; those two can score a lot of points. They scored about 30 points in the fourth quarter when they played Spearfish earlier,” Sturgis Brown head coach Derris Buus said. “We defended extremely well; all nine guys that played for us contributed.”
Dysen Peterson opened the scoring for the Scoopers, and Sturgis Brown held the lead the entire game. Hot Springs struggled in the first quarter, with their first and only basket coming from Maciejewski with five minutes off the clock.
Four Scoopers — Peterson, Owen Cass, Konner Berndt, and Gavin Ligtenberg — contributed field goals, leaving Sturgis Brown ahead 8-2 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the teams traded buckets and headed into half time with the Scoopers leading 17-9.
Sturgis Brown outscored the Bison 15-5 in the third quarter and held a 32-14 lead at the break.
The Bison opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run, coming within eight points with five minutes left in the game.
Hot Springs outscored the Scoopers 21-10 in the fourth, but Sturgis Brown held on for the 42-35 win.
“You can’t let a team like Hot Springs hang around; they have guys that can shoot, but we just did a really good job. Carson Pankratz, Dysen Peterson, and Jake Vliem all did a good job,” Buus said.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Cass with 12 points, followed by Berndt and Peterson with eight points apiece. The Scoopers shot 15 of 38 for 39% from the field, and 10 of 14 for 71% on free throws. Sturgis had 28 rebounds and 15 turnovers.
Cass, a Scooper junior, had two 3-point field goals to go with three free throws, five rebounds, two assists, and one block.
“I thought we played a great game and made some big shots when we needed to. We started to lose our composure late in the game, but we did what we needed to do to close the game out,” said Cass.
“Our defense has been great all year and I thought as a team we played one of our best games this year,” Cass added.
“We did not make the best offensive decision at the end but we just have to keep after it, and it will come. I was happy and proud of the kids for their effort as a group and we talk about selfless service, and how that can be more rewarding to you as an individual as you celebrate the successes of others, even more than your own,” Buus added.
The Bison were led in scoring by Maciejewski with 14 points, Landon Iverson with 10, and Preston Iverson with four.
Hot Springs finished 11 of 41 for 27% shooting from the field and eight of 10 for free throws, had 29 rebounds, and had 17 turnovers.
The Scoopers (4-13) will host Red Cloud on Thursday.
