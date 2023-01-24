Pictured from the top: Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach, visits with the team during the time out on Friday during the game at the Lead High School. The Scoopers won 68-41. Lead-Deadwood’s Beau Wichterman, uses the screen set by Crew Rainey, to get past Jake Vliem during the game on Friday in Lead. Wichterman ended the game with 16 points. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
Pictured from the top: Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach, visits with the team during the time out on Friday during the game at the Lead High School. The Scoopers won 68-41. Lead-Deadwood’s Beau Wichterman, uses the screen set by Crew Rainey, to get past Jake Vliem during the game on Friday in Lead. Wichterman ended the game with 16 points. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
LEAD – The Sturgis Scooper boys basketball team broke their four game losing streak and came up with a big win, 68-41, over the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers on Friday in Lead.
“I would say that we got off to a very slow start defensively and lost some discipline early. We just were not locked in at the beginning of the game like we needed to be,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “Much better to start the second half. We need to use our defense to dictate the game and not rely on our offense to make up for poor defense.”
Travis Rogers, Lead-Deadwood’s coach, said they got a late start in the third quarter.
“We played pretty well for the first two quarters, and got a late start in the third quarter,” said Rogers. “We had about seven mental break downs in the third quarter that cost us big points and after that we just could not get the momentum and get back into it.”
The Golddiggers took an early 9-5 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to the play Beau Wichterman and Jaxon Burleson.
The Scoopers took the first lead of the game with two minutes left in the first quarter on a bucket by Gavin Ligtenberg, and rallied with two 3-pointers to end the first quarter on top 16-11.
The Scoopers outscored the Golddiggers 24-15 in the second to lead at the half, 40-26.
The third quarter was all Sturgis Brown.
They scored 21 points in just over four minutes of play,to lead 65-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Lead-Deadwood’s Crew Rainey drained nine free throws in the fourth quarter, but Sturgis Brown went on to win, 68-41.
The Scoopers shot (26-57) from the field for 45%, and 8-of-20 at the free throw line for 40%.
The Scoopers had 34 rebounds, and nine turnovers.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Ryan Heinert with 21 points, with six 3-pointers, followed by Jake Vliem with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golddiggers were led in scoring by Crew Rainey with 17 points, followed by Beau Wichterman with 16 points.
Lead was 11 of 44 from the field for 25%, and 17 of 27 from the free throw line for 62%. they had 15 turnovers and 15 rebounds.
“Crew (Rainey) has given us some good minutes this year and good scoring,” Rogers said.
The Scoopers are back in action tonight. They travel to Hill City to take on the Rangers. Lead-Deadwood will travel to Red Cloud Friday to take on the Crusaders.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Thursday and the winner will be announced in Friday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.