Scooper boys’ basketball team meets most preseason goals

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School boys’ basketball team ended the season with a 6-15 record, which was an improvement from their 3-17 last season.
The Scoopers fell in the first round of the SoDak 16 tournament to the number one seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders.
At the beginning of the season, several goals were established including being the best defensive team in the area, improving their record over last season, and making it to the SoDak 16 tournament.
“Overall the season was enjoyable and successful. We started out pretty slow but won five of our last eight regular season games and tied for fifth in the Black Hills Conference,” said Derris Buus, head coach for the scoopers. “We made the SoDak 16 which obviously was a goal of ours and we wanted to finish in the top three in the conference but came up a bit short,”
Buss praised the Scoopers defense.
“The boys defended really well all year long, we ranked third in AA for points allowed behind only Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Both of those teams played in the state title game,” said Buss. “The boys continued to be positive and did not quick working throughout the duration of the season. I was extremely proud of the way our boys conducted themselves on and off the court and they exemplify what our program is about.”
The Scoopers will lose five seniors, Konner Berndt, Tanner Ortlieb, Ridge Inhofer, Carson Pankratz, and Joanin Perez.
Buus said the seniors will be missed.
“These seniors will be missed tremendously, their leadership and willingness to work and evolve in their roles made them extremely valuable to our program,” said Buss. “These boys have a special place in my heart, they are the first group I had as freshmen to senior. I took over the Scooper program when these young men were coming in as freshman. They were great leaders and will be successful in life regardless what they decide to pursue.”
Eight juniors and two sophomores that saw a lot of varsity action this season include: Connor Cruickshank, Gavin Ligtenberg, Tayten Smeenk, Korbin Jensen, Jake Vliem, Owen Cass, Dysen Peterson, Tyan Buus and Aidan Hedderman.
“The future looks really good for the Scoopers, our top three scorers are back from last year. We have our point guard back as well as a seven of our juniors and sophomores that have played significant varsity minutes for the last two years now.” The juniors coming back as seniors will be expected to lead and build on the philosophy of the program. The biggest strength of this group is their togetherness. They are a great group that spends a lot of time together outside of basketball and that will bode well for us next year,” said Buss.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Owen Cass with160 total points, 69 rebounds, 38 assists, and 14 steals.
Dysen Peterson scored 154 points with 90 rebounds, and 10 assists, followed by Tyan Buus with 110 points, 22 assists, and 27 rebounds.
The Scoopers field goal shot 33% versus the opponents at 41%.
The Scoopers were 179 of 287 at the free throw line, for 62%.
“I thought we started the season off just trying to figure things out and we ended up picking up steam near the end of the season and we will miss our seniors on and off the floor but I think we’ll be able to carry our momentum and everything we’ve figured out into next year and be successful,” said Cass, a junior.
During the off season the team will be encouraged to get in the gym and put some time in. you can’t become a better shooter or scorer by not playing.
“We need to shoot the ball better next year. I thought we struggled shooting at time this year during the beginning of the season. It’s a catch 22 when it comes to shooting, you hate talking about the struggles, but we need to take that focus into the offseason and learn what a good shot is for each individual,” said Buus. “We need to build on our defensive philosophies and even be better defensively. We will spend time offensively understanding why we were deficient this year offensively and improve in those areas.
Buss said the Scoopers also need to improve on passing the ball.
“Lastly, we will need to become better passers at all positions this upcoming year. We need more assists as well as learning to take what the defense is giving us and play basketball. All of these things I feel we will accomplish over the offseason. I’m excited for the upcoming years in our program,” Buus said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.