Scooper boys’ basketball team looks to the future

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.