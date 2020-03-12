Scooper boys’ basketball team looks to the future

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team ended the regular season with a 5-14 record, with the season coming to an end following a 65-39 loss to No. 1 ranked Yankton, in the first game of the Class AA SoDak 16 playoffs.
“I think the biggest thing we struggled with this year that hurt us was, that we have to take care of the basketball better, you know the turnovers was our Achilles heal and we were never able to put together a full game because of it,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “You can look at our games throughout the year, even looking back to the start at Aberdeen, or even the first game against Douglas, we had them down 22 points in the third quarter, led Aberdeen and Pierre at half, then we had trouble turning the ball over and lacked defensive focus.”
The Scoopers averaged 25.5 offensive and defensive rebounds per game with the opponents averaging just over 27.
Sturgis Brown had 369 turnovers this season (18.5 average per game) compared to the opponents at 14.4 per game.
“We were just not consistent, we would turn the ball over, struggle rebounding, and when you do that it is tough to overcome and that is what hurt us,” Buus said. “Offensively at times, even against Rapid City Central, we led at half, but we were just not consistent.”
The Scoopers will lose six seniors: Josh Fowler, Gabe Legner, Connor Korth, Marcus Myrick, Zach Shoun, and Ryder Ladner.
“Looking at a couple of our seniors that stood out at the Yankton game, Zach Shoun and Ryder Ladner, both of those guys were a big piece of the puzzle last year on the 15-5 team, they played well down the stretch,” said Buus. “Josh really played hard and defended for us all year long, Gabe, Marcus, and Connor, could score at times for us and played their roles for us all year, and we will miss all of those guys, they are all really good kids, quality kids, and it was a joy to coach them, and now we go back home and start penciling things out for next year.”
Scoring for the Scoopers this year was led by senior, Marcus Myrick, with an average of 13.1 per game with 6.4 rebounds, shooting 48% from the field. Ryder Ladner, also a senior, ended the season with a 12.5 point average per game, 3.3 rebounds and shot 58% from the field. Zach Shoun, shot 55% and averaged 7.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds.
The Scoopers average 49.7 points per game with the opponents at 58.3 points per game. They made 173 of 291 free throws attempts for 59%, and from behind the 3-point line, the Scoopers made 92 of 334 for 28%.
Looking forward, the Scoopers have 10 juniors coming back next year to compete for varsity time. They are: Thor Sundstrom, Kaden Phillips, Remington Sankey, David Anderson, Sanden Graham, RJ Andrzejewski, Noah Krull, Kaidyn Meyers, David Musilek, and Traeton Monahan.
Other underclassmen that could see some time next year include four sophomores, Carson Pankratz, Konnor Berndt, Ridge Inhofer, and Tanner Ortlieb and four freshmen, Gavin Ligtenberg, Owen Cass, Dysen Peterson, and Jake Vliem.
Coach Buus talked about the future of Sturgis Brown basketball program.
“Gavin Ligtenberg has had a really good season overall, and we were pleased with what he did this season, and all of those young guys,” said Buus. “The freshman that dressed the final game, Owen Cass, Jake Vliem, and Dyson Peterson, those guys have all had a great season and progressed. I was really pleased with Gavin’s performance Saturday. I like what we have coming up next season, we have some good juniors that had experience this year, couple good sophomores that have improved their game and some freshman, and even some good eighth graders coming up.”
Buus added, “We have a lot of good pieces coming back, we just have to see what we can do in the off season to develop our game and to get to the next level, right now we are not at the point where we need to get to the level where we can compete to get to the state tournament and we have all off season to come up with a plan to get there.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.