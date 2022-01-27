Scooper boys’ basketball gets win over Hill City, 59-42, on senior night

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team got its second win of the season, 59-42, over the Hill City Rangers on senior recognition night, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“I thought they played extremely hard. It was senior night, and you want your seniors to have a memory that was something they could be proud of, regardless of win or lose, and we played hard and really made it hard on them,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We did give up some offensive rebounds early, but I am proud of our kids and their efforts; we had a lot of guys step up.”
Owen Cass opened the scoring for Sturgis Brown with a field goal followed by a field goal and free throw by Hill City’s Willy Walther, putting the Rangers on top, 3-2.
Gavin Ligtenberg drained a long three at the end of the first quarter at the buzzer, giving the Scoopers a 12-10 after one quarter of play.
“A big key for us tonight was getting off to a good start on the offensive end,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s assistant coach. “We have started a lot of games really well on defense, but tonight we were able to grab the lead at the end of the first with Gavin’s buzzer beater and never gave up that lead.”
The Scoopers outscored the Rangers, 16-12 in the second period, and Sturgis Brown led 28-22 at the half.
Sturgis Brown came out in the third quarter and held the Rangers scoreless for the first five minutes, while the Scoopers continued to get good looks at the basket.
Dysen Peterson’s buzzer-beating backwards layup at the at the end of the third quarter gave the Scoopers a 39-28 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Sturgis Brown outscored Hill City 20-13, and the Scoopers came away with the win, 59-42.
“For us, we need to play like we played tonight. We executed, we have talked about precision in practice, how you have to be precise in your cuts, screens, and passed and tonight our timing was there because we were more precise,” Buus said.
Ligtenberg led the Scoopers in scoring with 11 points. Jake Vliem finished with 10 points, Dysen Peterson added eight points, and Tanner Ortlieb, Tyan Buus, and Aidan Hedderman scored seven points each.
“We need multiple guys to step up; we don’t have a guy that is going to get you 20 points every night. Everyone came together, everyone was doing their job and a good team effort,” said Buus.
The Scoopers shot 23 of 46 from the field for 50%, and 7-13 from the free throw line for 54%.
The Rangers were led in scoring by Kobe Main, Alex Stoeckmann, and Erick Jorgensen, all with nine points.
Hill City shot 16 of 35 from the field (42%) and five of 11 free throws (45%).
Sturgis Brown is now 2-11 on the season and the Scoopers will host St. Thomas More, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
