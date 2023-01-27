Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High around 40F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
HILL CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team held on in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hill City Rangers 52-45, Tuesday, in Hill City.
“We really defended well tonight and we had some struggles but we ground it out, and it was a game we needed to do it. I thought our kids were really resilient tonight and overcame some adversity and did a really good job,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s headcoach.
Jake Vliem ended the game with 15 points and Dysen Peterson with seven points from inside.
“We knew that was a possibility with Jake (Vliem) and Dysen (Peterson) inside and use that to our advantage and they did a nice job. Jake had a nice game and he really played well.”
The Scoopers’ Ryan Heinert scored four points, and Vliem scored six points, giving Sturgis Brown a 10-4 lead after one quarter.
Hill City’s Alex Stoeckmann scored 11 of the Rangers’ 12 points in the second, while the Scoopers Vliem scored four points,
Heinert chipped in six points, and Benn Miller added two points giving Sturgis Brown a 22-16 lead at the half.
The Scoopers pulled away with a couple of six-point runs in the third to lead 37-25, going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Rangers went on a 14-2 point run to take the lead 47-45, with 40 seconds left in the game.
Peterson drained four free throws, and Vliem hit a free throw, giving the Scoopers the win, 52-45.
Leading the scoring for Sturgis Brown was Heinert with 16 points, followed by Vliem with 15 points.
The Scoopers shot 22 of 45 from the field for 48%, and they were eight of nine for free throws, along with 22 turnovers, and 30 rebounds.
The Rangers were led by Stoeckmann with 22 points, and Devin Buehler with 13 points.
The Rangers were 15 of 42 shooting from the field for 36%, and 10 of 13 from the free throw line. The Rangers pulled down 16 rebounds, and had 19 turnovers.
