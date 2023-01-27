1. bbb.jpg

Ryan Heinert, of Sturgis Brown, pops up a shot for two points over top of Jairo Escobar, Hill City Ranger on Tuesday in Hill City.  Heinert led the Scoopers with 16 points in the game.  Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

HILL CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team held on in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hill City Rangers 52-45, Tuesday, in Hill City.

“We really defended well tonight and we had some struggles but we ground it out, and it was a game we needed to do it. I thought our kids were really resilient tonight and overcame some adversity and did a really good job,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s headcoach.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.