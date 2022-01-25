Scooper boys basketball falls to Mitchell 59-29

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team fell to the Mitchell Kernels, 59-29, Friday, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.
The Kernels are ranked number three in the Class AA polls, and number five in the Class AA seed points.
“I thought we started out in the first quarter with some good defensive possessions and some good shots on offense. We just didn’t convert very many of those early shots like I know we can,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s assistant basketball coach. “The second quarter we were able to score a little better but we also had some costly mistakes that led to easy points for them.”
Steele Morgan opened up the scoring for the Kernels, followed by a field goal from Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass to tie the game at 2-2.
The Kernel’s scored the next five points to 7-2.
Both teams struggled to score for nearly four minutes in the first quarter, but he Kernels held the lead for the remainder of the game with the score at the end of the first quarter, 12-2, in favor of Mitchell.
Caden Hinker opened the second quarter by dunking the ball and the Kernels outscored the Scoopers, 21 to 12, lead33-12 at halftime.
Gavyn Degen, Mitchell, was on fire in the third, scoring 11 points,as Mitchell extended its lead to 50-21 after three quarters of play.
The Scoopers traded buckets with the Kernel’s in the fourth, but the Kernels rolled to the win, 59-29.
“In the second half we continued to have some good stretches but then we also had some breakdowns on offense and defense that led to easy baskets,” said Cass. “When you play a good team like Mitchell you can’t let them have easy baskets and this helped them open up a 30 point lead late in the third.”
Leading the Scoopers in scoring was Owen Cass with 11 points, followed by Dysen Peterson with seven points, and Korbin Jensen with four points.
Sturgis Brown shot nine of 42 from the field for 21%, and were 8-8 from the free throw line. They had 20 turnovers and 20 rebounds.
The Kernels were led in scoring by Gavyn Degen with 17 points, followed by Caden Hinker with 12 points.
Mitchell shot 21 of 48 from the field for 44%, and they hit 14 of 18 free throws for 78%.
The Scoopers are now 1-11 on the season, and they will host Hill City tonight at 7:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.