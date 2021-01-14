PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell to the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governor’s, 79-31, at T.F. Riggs gym, Tuesday in Pierre.
“I thought we came out in the first quarter and had a lot of effort and energy on defense but unfortunately turned the ball over too much to be successful,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s assistant basketball coach. “We battled in the second quarter and limited our turnovers which helped us score 14 in the quarter.”
The Governors lead the entire game taking a 17-7 first quarter lead, and jumping to a 36-21 lead at half.
Owen Cass was the only Scooper that scored in the first quarter with seven points, and he ended the game with nine points.
In the second half the Governors outscored the Scoopers 43-10, to win 79-31.
“We have been playing a lot of teams that play zone lately and tonight was no different. In the half court we were just a half step away from being in a great position to score several times and we just have to keep learning so that we can find scoring opportunities and convert going forward,” Cass said.
Leading scoring for the Scoopers was Cass with nine points, followed by Dysen Peterson with eight.
The Scoopers ended the game with 30 turnovers, and shot 11 of 30 from the field for 34 percent. Nine Scoopers contributed to the scoring effort.
The Scoopers, now 1-7, are back in action Thursday, hosting the Rapid City Central.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.